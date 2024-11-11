The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

A Veteran’s Day reminder: the United States military deserves better than Trump

Solomon Smith, Contributor
November 11, 2024
Solomon O. Smith
A CSUN student places American flags on the Library Lawn in honor of fallen veterans. Thursday Sept. 11, 2024, Northridge, Calif. Photo by Solomon O. Smith

The newly president-elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has shown consistent disdain for veterans, showing a lack of respect for those who serve this nation.
Since his rise in politics, Trump has insulted America’s prisoners of war, disrespected a soldier’s grieving family and defamed literal war heroes without the slightest hesitation.
Veterans deserve better.
Trump constantly touted his love for the military and its generals, but his actions and comments point in the opposite direction.
In 2020, Trump met with the family of Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old Army private who had been murdered at Fort Hood, Texas. The former president invited the family to the White House and promised to pay for burial services, according to a report from The Atlantic. Five months later the Guillén family sent the bill, Trump allegedly told his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, not to pay it.
“It doesn’t cost 60,000 bucks to bury a f******g Mexican,” Trump said.

Two ROTC cadets raise the flag during the CSUN 9/11 memorial on the Library Lawn. Raising the colors is a typical way of saluting fallen veterans on holidays and at memorials. Wednesday Sept. 11, 2024 Northridge, Calif. Photo by Solomon O. Smith (Solomon O. Smith)

Trump denied making that statement but the Guillén family never received any money from him. This is just one of many examples of Trump’s disrespect, but the signs were there from the beginning.
One of the first warnings was Trump’s insults towards one of the most renowned and respected war heroes of our country, John McCain.
McCain was a long-standing pillar of the Republican Party and a Navy fighter pilot during the Vietnam war. He was shot down and captured in 1967 and spent years at “Hanoi Hilton,” an infamous prison where U.S. military personnel were tortured. McCain endured, but returned home in 1973 with permanent damage to his body including partial use of his left arm. Politics aside, McCain, who passed away in 2018, is the definition of a war hero.
During his first run for president in 2015 Trump insulted McCain and the thousands of captured and wounded U.S. military prisoners of war.
“He’s not a war hero,” said Trump at the Family Leadership summit. “I like people who weren’t captured.”
In 2016 Khizr Khan, father of Capt. Humayun Khan, who was killed by a car bomb in Iraq, spoke out against Trump’s attacks on Muslims and his inability to understand sacrifice. Khan’s family is also Muslim.
Trump’s reply was to attack a Gold Star family with Muslim stereotypes.
“If you look at his wife, she was standing there,” said Trump in an interview with ABC News. She had nothing to say, she probably — maybe she wasn’t allowed to have anything to say, you tell me.”
As president, Trump will be responsible for millions of service members. Some of those veterans may have to give their lives in service, like Corporal Glenn Watkins who was killed by an IED in Iraq in 2005. Watkins is one of the millions of soldiers Trump disrespects.
This Veteran’s Day, remember to appreciate the brothers, sisters, father, mothers, friends and family who served this nation at their own peril—because Donald J. Trump will not.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Beekeeper Keith Roberts shows off bees in their hive to students waiting in line for honey tasting.
CSUN Associated Student Takes Flight and Promotes Sustainability With “Save the Bees” Event
Member of Kalpulli Tlahhuicole stands in a line with other members after performing at Dia de los Muertos event on Nov. 1, 2024
Annual "Miccaihuitl” event connects loved ones with family and community
Photo Courtesy of CSUN Athletics; Women's Golf, Nicole Tanoue
Fall Recap: Women’s Golf Wraps up Season on High Note
Libero Paige Sentes, 2, sees the ball is out, scoring against UC San Diego on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Looking Ahead: Women’s Volleyball Coach Montoya Talks Final Road Stretch
Photo courtesy of Matt Baram.
Hillel 818 Associate Director dies after six year battle with cancer
The Sundial's coverage of the 2024 Election.
LIVE: ELECTION 2024
More in Opinions
Illustration by Amy Sandoval
Could the Harris Walz social media campaign cause a “DEMininomenon” this election?
Illustration by Amy Sandoval
True Life: I’m 27 and still in college
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Investing in safer schools: My thoughts on Prop. 2
Opinion - Cartoon
Opinion - Cartoon
Opinion - Cartoon
Opinion - Cartoon
Allison Maltun in Italy during her study abroad trip over the summer in 2024
My experience studying abroad in Milan