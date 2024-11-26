From Early Highs to Growing Pains, CSUN Women’s Basketball Navigates First Hurdles

It was seen all over social media everywhere you look, the CSUN women’s basketball team took a huge 124-39 loss to JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans. However, despite the ugly loss that kickstarted a subsequent three game losing streak that the Matadors are currently enduring, it’s not the end of the world for the program.

CSUN head coach Angie Ned picked up her first win as a collegiate head coach in the win vs. La Sierra University, an NAIA opponent, then followed it up with an even more impressive win at Utah State. Just like last season, the Matadors opened up the year with a 2-0 record, but what CSUN wants to avoid is the 26 game losing streak they endured through last year.

Realistically, the Matadors were looking to avoid an ugly loss at USC following their game vs. Utah State, instead they got an 85-point walloping at the hands of the Trojans. Ned’s team followed it up with a pair of losses to Fresno State and San Jose State during a road trip to central California teams.

CSUN’s three losses come from teams with a combined record of 13-4. In year one of Ned’s tenure, the Matadors haven’t had a result that comes off as a big surprise, which is a good thing. CSUN is coming off some brutally tough seasons in recent years and for Ned to come in and establish a foundation in her inaugural year is more important than a few losses here and there.

The key for the Matadors is to find growth within the season. One key development to watch is guard Kelly Tumlin. The junior college transfer is averaging 9.2 points and 3.6 rebounds a game through five starts. Tumlin has shown flashes of being able to handle a good chunk of the offensive load for the Matadors and should be relied upon in conference play.

Interestingly enough, guard Karsen Marshall has only played 46 minutes through five games. After struggling on the offensive end in their season-opening win over La Sierra, shooting 2-11 from the field and 1-7 from behind the arc. Marshall has found her shooting stroke as she’s been 8-15 in the field and 7-11 from behind the arc in the four games since, but has yet to play more than the 17 minutes she saw vs. Fresno State.

Marshall should fit into Ned’s long term plans as she’s just a freshman.

The Matadors will have a big game coming up vs. Pepperdine on Wednesday. It will be a telling sign for CSUN as they have already faced three Big West opponents. Pepperdine has defeated Cal State Fullerton and UC Riverside and lost to UC Irvine.

For CSUN, Pepperdine represents the perfect litmus test for how the team shapes up against fellow Big West schools before their Big West opener vs. UCR on Dec. 5. The Matadors need to find a way to drop their losing skid and return to their winning ways.

Mid-major schools rarely get more than a few home games and the saying rings true for the Matadors. CSUN will be playing four home games in the non-conference period and have the first of three good matchups coming up in the next month at the Premier America Credit Union Arena with Pepperdine coming to town. It’s crucial for the Matadors to take advantage of every time they play at home, because the opportunities are far and few between.