CSUN Softball Reveals 2025 Schedule, Faces Tough Tests to Open Season

After finishing the 2024 season with a 25-26 record, the Matadors have unveiled their 2025 schedule with their season set to begin on February 6th.

CSUN is coming off a rather lackluster 2024 year after appearing in the National Invitational Softball Classic in 2023. Although the team won 25 games in 2024, CSUN did go 9-18 in Big West play and will be looking ahead to 2025 to make some noise.

The Matadors open the year on the road being immediately tested with a doubleheader to start off the season with 2024 Mountain West Conference winner San Diego State and NCAA champions Oklahoma University.

CSUN will then continue their road trip to Utah after their matchups in San Diego. The Matadors will face IU Indy and Southern Utah on the 8th before returning to Northridge for Valentine’s Day weekend where the softball team will participate in their annual CSUN Matador Classic.

The Matadors will then face Pacific and Seattle University over the weekend before CSUN embarks on a California road trip to Cathedral City the following weekend for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

CSUN will look to keep on with non-conference play through early March with a matchup against Washington University on Feb. 24th. The Matadors will then host the CSUN Champions Classic at the end of the month going into March before the Big West begins the following week.

Softball head coach Charlotte Morgan and CSUN are slated to begin conference play at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on Mar. 7th. The Matadors will then return home following their matchup against the Mustangs with Hawaii coming into town to take on CSUN for their Big West home opener on the 14th.

In the midst of the conference portion of the schedule, the Matadors will be taking on the Bruins at UCLA in Apr. 1st at Easton Stadium. This mid-season matchup will mark the fourth consecutive year that CSUN faces the Bruins, with the Matadors aiming for a win after UCLA has owned their number in previous three seasons.

After the game with UCLA, CSUN will continue Big West play throughout the rest of the year in April going into early May with the Matadors closing out the regular season at home with a series against UC Santa Barbara on May 2nd.

This year, unlike the previous seasons, the Big West will be implementing a tournament format for this season’s softball championship with the top six teams competing for the conference title in a double elimination format.

This season the 2025 Big West Softball Championship will be hosted at Cal State Fullerton at Anderson Family Field with the tournament running through May 7-10th.