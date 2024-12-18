Death toll rises in L.A. County wildfires

As high winds continue to roar throughout Southern California, wildfires and evacuation warning perimeters continue to expand in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valley. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department alongside other cities’ reinforcements are currently fighting the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and Lidia fires.

According to CalFire, the Palisades Fire has expanded to an approximate 15,832 acres and destroyed over 300 structures in the area with 0% containment. The Eaton Fire has burned an approximate 10,600 acres at 0% containment with 5 confirmed fatalities and multiple structure destructions including schools and homes.

Over 300,000 residents of Los Angeles County have also lost access to electricity in their homes and businesses, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power website.

Starting at 10 p.m. Jan. 7, the Hurst Fire has now burned an approximate 700 acres and has extended its evacuation warning perimeter down to the Granada Hills area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department website.

Though a smaller fire in comparison, the Lidia Fire has grown rapidly since it started at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 from 50 acres to an approximate 80-100 acres at 30% containment, affecting the Magic Mountain Wilderness Area according to the Watch Duty website.

As CSUN’s campus remains open and operational, campus officials and Physical Plant Management staff are ensuring the safety of student residents and employees by modifying campus air conditioning systems to recirculate indoor air to mitigate smoke indoors and providing free masks for those interested.

“While the physical campus is not currently in danger, we will remain vigilant to ensure the safety of our campus as the strong winds and smoke from the ongoing fires persists. Out of an abundance of caution, we are transitioning to primarily remote operations for the remainder of the week,” said CSUN President Erika Beck.

For those in the affected areas of the fires, El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills, the Westwood Recreation Center, Ritchie Valens Recreation Center in Pacoima, Glendale Civic Center and Pasadena Civic Auditorium are serving as current open shelters. Visit the Red Cross website for additional information on the shelters.

Shelters for displaced small and large animals are also available in the surrounding areas of each fire; a comprehensive list is available on the Los Angeles County website along with other resources.

Airbnb, Planet Fitness and other Los Angeles County based organizations and businesses are also providing free resources and temporary housing for victims of the wildfires. Residents of the county that are not yet affected by wildfires are also urged to pack ‘Go Bags’ in case of evacuation. To learn more about what should be included in your ‘Go Bag’, visit the CalFire website.

More to come.