CSUN Track And Field Athletics Showout at Lumberjack Team Challenge

CSUN men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in their first meet of the season at Northern Arizona in the Lumberjack Team Challenge on Jan. 17. The two teams won a combined five individual events as the Matadors kicked off their season on a high note.

The women’s team saw a pair of first-ever individual event wins from UNLV transfer long jumper Camryn Harris and sprinter Kaliyah Poston.

Harris was impressive in her debut with the Matadors. She finished in first place in the triple jump, recording a mark of 11.73m (38-6). Harris edged out Grand Canyon’s Lillian Cook for the top spot, as Cook recorded a jump of 11.48m (37-8).

Fellow Matador high jumper Anna Negulic placed inside the top five in the event with a mark of 10.63m (34-10.5).

Poston performed strongly on the track in the 200-meter, finishing first in a tight finish with University of Texas at San Antonio sprinter Kiah Dubarry-Gay. Poston finished with a time of 24.47, while Dubarry-Gay finished with a time of 24.93.

In addition to Poston finding success in the 200m, CSUN’s Chandler Smith placed ninth in the same event with a recorded time of 26.07.

Other notable Matadors that shined were Jocelyn Hoggard, who set a PR in shot put with a toss of 13.04m (42-9.5). Hoggard came in third in her respective event.

These performances highlight the depth of talent on the women’s team.

On the men’s side of the meet, the team was able to take home three individual first-place finishes.

CSUN’s best event was arguably the men’s 60m final. Out of the eight sprinters in the final, CSUN had three of them. Sprinter Daniel Harper came out as the winner in the event in his very first meet.

Harper recorded a time of 6.79 in the prelims before blazing to a 6.75 in the 60m finals. His final time was good enough to be marked as the sixth-fastest time ever recorded in school history. Harper made a name for himself in his debut in multiple events as he came up just short in the 200m with a time of 21.62 for a second-place finish.

CSUN sprinter Wyatt Wiggins Jr. topped Harper and placed first in the 200m with a time of 21.36.

With the sprinting duo Harper and Wiggins, the Matadors hope to become a force to be reckoned with as the season progresses.

On a day where incoming transfers made huge impacts for both teams, University of Louisiana Monroe transfer jumper Jay Louison-Roe made an instant impact for the Matadors, placing first in the triple jump with a distance of 14.82m (48-7.50).

CSUN sprinter Gabe Martinez finished in second place in the 400m, barely missing out on the top spot held by UTSA’s Michael Roth. He finished with a time of 47.29, while Roth ended with 47.25. Despite the second place finish, Martinez added his name to the school’s record books for the third best time in school history in the event.

The track and field program will next compete in the Nevada Invitational located at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center from Jan. 23 to 25.