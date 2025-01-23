Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Review: Embracing The Golden Age

“Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” is a 2024 video game that feels like a 1980s sequel never put to film, and that’s one of the greatest achievements I could possibly give to this title.

Everything from the story, characters, writing and environments perfectly embodies the spirit of the classic Indiana Jones trilogy. Chronologically, “The Great Circle” takes place in 1937, set one year after the events of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” but before Dr. Jones journeyed in the “Last Crusade.” If this narrative was a movie, it couldn’t have slid more perfectly into that slot.

Developed by MachineGames and published by Bethesda Softworks, “The Great Circle” is a first-person action-adventure game released on Dec. 9, 2024, for the Xbox Series X and Series S, along with PC. The game is also confirmed to have an upcoming PlayStation 5 release set to arrive sometime in Spring 2025.

The main story follows Dr. Jones in his quest to solve the mystery of the Great Circle, where different sites of religious and spiritual significance form a perfect circle around the world, each holding a different key to the larger puzzle. Jones chases this mystery alongside his new companion Gina, who accompanies him throughout the game.

Per usual with outings from this series, the Nazis are also trying to solve the mystery in a globe-trotting race against the duo. This time around, the Fascists are led by Emmerich Voss, a new main villain who is both entertaining and memorable while also posing a worthwhile threat.

From the very start of the game’s opening, players can see that the developers are not only fans of Indiana Jones but are also striving to create something fresh and impactful for the series. The game begins by retelling the introduction of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” as Indy explores a temple in Peru while searching for a golden idol artifact. It is a near shot-for-shot remake of those first scenes from the 1981 film, but also serves as a perfect tutorial and introduction to the game’s mechanics. You take the idol, as well as run from the boulder once it’s in your hands.

Executive producer Todd Howard is known to be a long-time fan of the character, even revealing in an interview with The Telegraph that he pitched an Indiana Jones game to George Lucas all the way back in 2009. Over a decade later, fans now have the chance to play through the vision that these developers, and more importantly these fans, have created for this beloved franchise.

As the story unfolds, players are immersed as Indiana Jones. The first-person perspective used throughout the narrative does an excellent job of putting you into that brown leather jacket and fedora, letting you crack the whip and raise your knuckles against Nazi combatants. Besides brief moments of gameplay that shift to third-person, like climbing and swinging on the whip, you are Indiana Jones in the Great Circle. MachineGames expertly ensures you feel that way every time you play.

The gameplay follows suit, every punch and hit with either your fists or the various items you pick up and use as weapons is accompanied by a satisfying crash or thud – sounds that feel straight out of the films.

The combat itself is simple but does take some time to master. Usually, players will be sneaking around hostile areas and using stealth takedowns with weapons to thin out enemies. Actual combat encounters use a melee system where you can punch, block, parry or dodge. To spice things up, you can also use Indy’s whip on enemies to stun, disarm or grab to give them an extended beat down. Additionally, there is the choice to use Indiana’s revolver or pick up enemy firearms, which can both be very useful tools during encounters.

The game does a great job of keeping guns balanced as well, with limited ammo and usage to keep them from becoming overpowered. When taking damage, there’s a healing system where players can use bandages along with eating bread or fruit to give them extra health or stamina buffs. It’s a rewarding and simplistic combat loop that is always fun to engage with.

The various countries visited throughout the game are exceptional, each providing distinct and time-period accurate open worlds that alone can be explored for hours. One such location is the Vatican, which was beautifully recreated in-game, as it allows players to sightsee and complete various side quests and puzzles that contribute to further fleshing out the world and its characters. It’s very easy to get lost in the pure amount of side content available in each open world, but this factor only serves to make this game an even greater package. The many side quests offer much to enjoy, from small storylines with different characters to hidden Easter eggs and secrets for long-time fans.

The performances all serve to further build that immersion and intrigue as well. Troy Baker does an outstanding job of portraying the legendary Indiana Jones, not only by encapsulating Harrison Ford’s voice and cadence but also in capturing his mannerisms to a tee. It wouldn’t be hard to imagine this somehow was a younger Harrison Ford doing the voice work and motion capture for this role. Co-stars Alessandra Mastronardi as Gina Lombardi along with Marios Gavrilis as Emmerich Voss both do a superb job depicting these new characters in the series and left me wishing to see more of them in this franchise.

“Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” is an amazing game from start to finish that left me both satisfied and wanting to play more. The game is certain to please anyone who gives it a chance, but it’s a must-play for long-time fans of the series. “The Great Circle” is an entertaining and faithful joyride that’s experienced almost entirely from the perspective of Dr. Jones himself, and it’s a masterful one at that.