Letter from Editor

The Sundial has been seeing considerable changes in recent semesters. In the fall, the publication said farewell to our advisor and the 2024 graduating class, which made up almost our entire staff. That’s where I came in as Editor-in-Chief. When I wasn’t traveling over the summer, my time was spent on Zoom, interviewing new candidates and structuring a newsroom with the cards we were dealt.

We saw increased representation through our reporting, provided live updates every 15 minutes on Election Day and took home several awards at the Associated Collegiate Press Fall Convention.

Through ups and downs, our staff stepped into the role of student journalists. Now, momentum is building for this semester and we wanted to share this sentiment for our January issue. The theme is “to close one chapter and begin anew.” By reflecting on the past, we allow ourselves to grow.

Our first issue of 2025 will highlight the successes of the previous semester and will act as a promise for the semester to come. California State University, Northridge, is not perfect, no college is, but those within its halls make the school special.

As our mission statement says, we are CSUN’s only student-run publication. Our values are truth, accountability, transparency and equity. We will address issues of diversity, reporting on national issues by telling stories through a localized lens. When covering racial injustices, we will report on social unrest and deep dive into how this issue affects our community.

This is my promise to you: as the Editor-in-Chief, your story is safe in the hands of The Sundial.