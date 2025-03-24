The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Business meets creativity at CSUN’s Crochet Club

Sophia Cano, Reporter
March 24, 2025

Music, laughter, and tons of yarn are key aspects of staying “in the loop” between classes—or at least they are for these craft-loving students on campus.

In the Loop is the crocheting club at CSUN. Students can get together to learn how to make items by weaving yarn with a needle, teaching others and sharing their creations. New members receive crochet kits with all the materials needed to get started.

Ashley Ortiz joined the club when it first started in 2023. She wanted a space to express her creativity, so she turned to In the Loop to learn more about crocheting. In the fall semester of 2024, she took over as president to keep the club alive.

“Being president is really hard, but the experience really forms you as a person,” Ortiz said. “You meet a bunch of new people, you learn how to teach people, which is really important, a really important skill, because then you learn how to resonate with people on a different level.”

Ortiz hopes the club will continue growing and become a safe and welcoming space for anyone on campus.

In addition to learning how to read and follow crochet patterns, members can network with other creators and sell their products by tabling at events, most often with the Art Club and Sustainability Club. Vice President, Tuyet Le, has gained experience for her major in business management through tabling.

“It’s very people based, I got to learn how to communicate better,” Le said. “We do have a lot of market opportunities for club members, so we try to connect with them and see things that they want to bring to the markets and help them organize.”

Veronica Gutierrez, an officer of In the Loop, emphasized the club’s accessibility. Students who want to learn this skill can join the club’s Discord if the meetings don’t work with their schedules, and they can still connect with the club through its events.

“They’re super welcoming even if you aren’t able to attend,” Gutierrez said. “It’s like a cute little crocheting and knitting circle. It’s a very fun and inclusive, carefree environment, where you’re able to chill, relax and create. It’s just a really amazing community.”

Students who want to get involved can find more information on In the Loop’s Instagram page. The club meets every Friday at 3 p.m. in Manzanita Hall 363 and Tuesdays at 4 p.m.

