Daily Sundial
Daily Sundial
Daily Sundial

Staff Highlight

The students who makes the Sundial possible
Quinn Alexander, Editor in Chief
January 23, 2025
Photo courtesy of Ashley Sanchez.

 

Ashley Sanchez

With the 2024 graduating class causing almost every copy editor to leave the Sundial, a new wave of students had to step in; Ashley Sanchez was one of them. Through her leadership skills and dedication to the publication, Sanchez assumed the role of copy chief before officially taking the title a few weeks into the fall semester.

“I appreciate Ashley’s willingness to improve everyone’s work. Her dedication to The Sundial is admirable. She has been incredibly helpful in building a sense of community at the college newspaper and providing workshops for the rest of the staff,” says Sundial Advisor Eduard Cauich.

In five years, Sanchez sees herself in a bi-lingual newsroom, exploring both written and broadcast news. Her goal is to attend her first market or be accepted into a fellowship right out of college.

 

Photo courtesy of Jesse Illanes.

Jesse Illanes
The Sundial was very familiar with Jesse Illanes’ work before he assumed the role of culture editor in the fall. Illanes began his journey within the publication in the final year of his undergraduate, primarily writing music and game reviews. Now, as a mass communications master’s student, he leads his team to provide a healthy mix of culture and pop culture surrounding CSUN and its communities.

“Jesse is an excellent writer who thinks outside the box when covering the entertainment industry. As a culture editor, Jesse has also helped many student reporters shape and improve their stories,” says Cauich.

In five years, Illanes sees himself at a publication focused on entertainment, specifically in gaming, movies, music or pop culture. If that doesn’t pan out, he would like to write in-depth analyzes and reviews of games and films, since engaging with both communities is his passion.

 

Photo courtesy of Aliyah Hinckl

Aliyah Hinckley

A necessary quality in an editor is their dependability and Aliyah Hinckley is as reliable as they come. Beginning her third and final semester as the Sundial’s photo editor, Hinckley has ensured that every story is not without a visual.

“Aliyah’s photography talent and interest in the sports and entertainment industry make her a great asset for The Sundial. Her commitment to the student newspaper has been inspiring, and she has a positive attitude and eagerness to work in a team environment,” says Cauich.

In five years, Hinckley sees herself as an entertainment and music photographer based in California. She aims to work for a magazine or as an artist’s photographer. Additionally, she can see herself as a writer or cinematographer, basically wherever the cards take her.

Print this Story
