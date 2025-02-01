The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Road Trip Recap: CSUN’s Dorottya Telek Nets Goal No. 300

Gabriel Duarte, Sports Editor
February 1, 2025
Connor Clark
Dorottya Telek plays defense against UC Santa Barbara on March 11, 2022, in Northridge, Calif.

For the second weekend the CSUN women’s water polo team traveled on the road as they progressed into their non-conference schedule. The Matadors went out of state, traveling to Indiana University to partake in the Indiana Classic at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center.

Women’s Water Polo

CSUN began their season with a pair of wins at the Beach Invite on Jan. 18 and then headed to Indiana to play the Hoosiers and Salem in a doubleheader on the first day of the Indiana Classic on Jan. 25.

It was the Matadors’ first game of the season vs. against a Division I opponent for the Matadors. For Indiana, it was their season opener, but they didn’t play like it. They took advantage of CSUN’s worst offensive outing of the season and handed the Matadors their first loss in a 19-10 win.

From the first whistle, it was all Indiana as the Hoosiers opened up with a 5-0 lead early in the first quarter of the match. Indiana tacked on another six goals in the second quarter to jump to an 11-5 lead going into intermission. Superstar center Dorottya Telek led the Matadors with five goals, but they couldn’t keep up with the Hoosier’s offensive attack.

The Matadors split the doubleheader and took down Salem, a Division II university, in one of their best offensive games of the season. CSUN scored 14 of their 20 goals in the first half en route to their 20-13 win. Telek slotted six goals, tied for the team-high with CSUN attacker Helena Sandhagen. It was the first of three consecutive games that CSUN scored 20 goals or more.

Heading into day two of the Indiana Classic on Jan. 26, CSUN opened up against Carthage College, a Division III university. Despite conceding the match’s first goal to Carthage, the Matadors had their best defensive game of the season and led 5-1 at the end of the first quarter and wouldn’t find much opposition in the second quarter. CSUN scored three goals in the second quarter to enter intermission with an 8-1 lead. Carthage put up two more goals in the second half as the Matadors picked up the 21-3 win to move to 4-1.

CSUN ended their trip to Indiana on a high note, taking down UC Merced, another Division III university. Telek scored eight goals, including the 300th goal of her career, in the 21-8 win.

She netted the opening goal of the game for her 299th goal, and with 6:38 in the first quarter, Telek scored her 300th goal. Telek sits alone at the top of the program’s record book for career goals scored. The next closest goal scorer in school history has 71 fewer goals in a career than Telek.

UC Merced kept themselves in the match by putting up five goals in the first half, but CSUN still went into the intermission with an 8-5 lead. CSUN exploded for 13 goals in the second half, holding the Bobcats to just three to finish the weekend 3-1 in the Indiana Classic.

Next match: CSUN vs. Azusa Pacific (1-5) on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured
Matador guard Kelly Tumlin, 3, passes the ball to guard Erica Adams, 20, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.
Women’s basketball struggles late, falls to UCSB at home
CSUN sprinter Kaliyah Poston sprinting to the finish line during a meet in 2024.
Track and field rewrite history at Nevada Invitational
CSUN guard Erica Adams, 20, talks with Head Coach Angie Ned while a teammate shoots free throws during the game against Cal Poly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Women’s basketball aims to overcome struggles in Big West Conference
Outside hitter Joao Avila, 5, puts up his arm showing his muscle after scoring against UCLA and setter Donovan Constable, 23, also lifts his arm to celebrate on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Men’s Volleyball Downed By No. 3 UCLA At Home
CSUN guard Tyler Beard (0) sizing up his defender vs. UC San Diego on Jan. 25, 2024.
Matadors’ Momentum Halted In Loss To UC San Diego
Illustration by Tania Huerta
What to Expect at Spring Fest 2025
More in Sports
Matador forward Keonte Jones slams one down as the Matadors down Long Beach State at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Jan. 23, 2025.
CSUN Uses Strong First Half Effort To Takedown LBSU
Matador guard Tyler Beard, 0, and Long Beach guard Devin Askew, 9, share a laugh on the court at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Jan. 23, 2025.
CSUN Men’s Basketball Holding Steady As Conference Play Continues
CSUN setter Donovan Constable, 23, celebrates a score during a game against the USC Trojans at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. The Matadors lost in four sets 3-1.
Matadors Drop First Game of the Season to No. 6 USC
CSUN Forward Grady Lewis (21) and guard PJ Fuller (4) talking about their assignments vs. Cal Poly on Dec 7, 2024.
CSUN Men's Basketball Races Out To Best Season Opening Record Since 2007-08.
CSUN sprinter Wyatt Wiggins Jr. participating in an outdoor meet in 2024.
CSUN Track And Field Athletics Showout at Lumberjack Team Challenge
No. 18 Jalen Phillips springs on the court for his serve against Purdue fort Wayne on Jan. 17 at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. Phillips achieved 19 kills for the Matadors, helping the undefeated team claim another game.
CSUN Men’s Volleyball Finding Early Success, Eyes Ranked Opponents