CSUN’s defense stands tall, shuts down CSUB in rematch win

It was almost like deja vu for the CSUN men’s basketball team. Their offense was rolling on all cylinders as they held a double-digit lead over Cal State Bakersfield heading into the second half.

However, unlike their first matchup against the Roadrunners, the Matadors were all gas in the second half, had no brakes, and pulled away with the 88-62 win over CSUB at the Premier America Credit Union Arena.

The Matadors improved to a 15-7 record and are now 7-4 in Big West play, good enough for fourth in the conference standings. This is the third season since 2010 that the Matadors have reached at least 15 wins.

CSUN had four players finish in double-digit points, including a season-high 12 points from Jordan Brinson off the bench. The senior guard added four rebounds and two assists in the winning effort.

“We lost to them on the road, up by 20 (points). It left a bad taste in our mouth, so we knew we needed this game, especially at home,” Brinson said.

The defensive adjustments the Matadors made between games were stark. CSUB’s Jemel Jones scored a program-record 45 points vs. CSUN in the win for the Roadrunners on Jan. 22. The Matadors’ defense held Jones to just 13 points in the return game in Northridge.

“We definitely were not going to let that happen again,” Brinson said. “I’m not a hater, so hey, I tip my hat to him, but that was a one-time thing. We definitely weren’t gonna let that happen again.”

CSUN head coach Andy Newman commended the team’s defensive effort.

“The guys played great. They defended their butts off, especially in the first half, and (it) was just a team effort. It was fun to watch them on both ends of the floor,” Newman said. “Just fun to watch them compete at a high level.”

CSUN forward Keonte Jones led the team in scoring for the first time since their Dec. 18 loss to USC. The Matadors’ do-it-all star had 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win. After scoring 13 points combined in the previous two games, Jones returned to form.

Newman said Jones’ defensive presence helped limit Jones and the Roadrunner’s offense.

“Having Keonte Jones not in foul trouble, he fouled out in the last game (vs. CSUB) at about the eight-minute mark, so being able to keep him on the floor and use his length really bothered Jemel (Jones),” Newman said.

CSUN opened the game with a 14-point lead after a PJ Fuller II lay-up, which gave the Matadors a 21-7 lead with 10:09 left in the first half. The senior guard finished with 13 points and five assists.

To close out the first half, the Matadors led by 22 points, 44-22, as CSUB had no answer for the potent CSUN offense. The Matadors kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second half. Shooting over 55 percent from the field, CSUN ran the Roadrunners off the court with their up-tempo pace and knock-down shooting.

The Matadors continue their homestand on Thursday, Feb. 6, when they host Cal State Fullerton. CSUN aims to sweep the Titans for consecutive years. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, and tipoff is set for 7 p.m.