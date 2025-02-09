CSUN Women’s Tennis Looking Ahead Towards Big West Play

The CSUN Women’s tennis season is underway as they look to avenge an early exit from last year’s quarter-final exit in the competitive Big West Conference tournament.

Team captains Yuliia Zhytelna and Angela Ho dominated in their 6-1 doubles match against Warriors’ players Johanna Winkler and Liska Knight, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

Singles play went smoothly for the Matadors as Ho swept her opponent, Lauren Gee, in two sets.

However, Zhytelna struggled early in her first set against Warriors’ Francesca Aguirre. She trailed 4-2 before surging to a 7-5 win. Zhytelna managed to hold off Aguirre and secure her second set. Together, CSUN dominated Westmont, sweeping the Warriors 7-0.

Last season, the Matadors seemed destined to win the conference title, as they finished second in the standings during the regular season.

But the underdogs UC Davis stopped them in their tracks, sweeping the Matadors in the Big West Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Fast forward to today, and the Matadors are looking for more than revenge. They’re looking to secure their first postseason championship in the program’s history.

To make dreams reality, they must first be able to hold their own against the powerhouse Cal Poly Mustangs, who’ve made it to the Big West Championship the past four seasons and won last season’s conference title.

With key rematches ahead and a squad determined to try their shot at making history, the Matadors carry a chip on their shoulder the rest of the way.