Piquant pigments: A tale of tattoo tergiversations

January inevitably brings a sense of renewal, a steadfast optimism one hopes for despite the uncertainty of months ahead. Some choose to commemorate that feeling with a touch of permanence. That’s when the tattoo machine whirs to life.

I’ve long waffled over what, when, and where I should get my first tattoo. Friends were getting them by the sleeve full in college, and today, my middle-aged colleagues are experimenting with ink, needles, and the unfading notion of forever. It’s never too late to monumentalize a stretch of skin.

Now, I’ve stumbled into 2025, and hopefully not into another year of hesitation over when I’m going to climb into that chair once and for all. For a writer, the golden advice is just to write – don’t wait for inspiration to strike. It’s better to revise something than just stare vacuously at nothing on a blank page.

But I can’t exactly press the backspace key on my arm a few times to undo something that might prove regrettable in a few decades. Then suddenly, I’m perpetually wearing long sleeves at the beach for the rest of my days because of an ill-conceived, contrived tribal tattoo.

I needed the right dose of inspiration to incite me into inkly action. That’s when I found myself blundering upon Earth Altar Studio in Downtown LA and was instantly charmed by the location directly atop the world-renowned Last Bookstore on Spring Street.

Above the beloved Los Angeles landmark, a bustling tabernacle of creativity and pigment commingling in an atmosphere unbeknownst to the scurrying hurly-burly below.

This tucked-away bastion of serenity is a one-stop shop for all bodily art needs. From a vast gallery of flash sheets and custom designs to select from, I have the opportunity to work closely with a tattoo artist to collaborate on a singular co-created artwork.

The studio also specializes in fine-line, abstract and paramedical tattoo concepts and strives to go above and beyond to produce an individualized unique experience. Along with prioritizing exceptional customer service, this studio also aims to practice sustainability by utilizing eco-friendly and vegan materials throughout the process.

I had the distinct pleasure of consulting with Aimee about my potential first tattoo. I learned that she is a Los Angeles native and draws inspiration from the many national parks she visits. Testament to her nature-centric oeuvre, her portfolio consists of intricate fine-lined floral designs – an uncanny kaleidoscope of petals and pistils. Her specialization is a veritable bouquet of verdancy that spilled ivy-like, enveloping the eyes. The influence of serene landscapes and tranquil natural panoramas is abundantly apparent.

“As an artist, my designs are a reflection of these influences; detailed and illustrative creations infused with bold and colorful elements that bring each piece to life,” Aimee assured me.

And that’s just what I needed to hear. Suddenly, that perennial sense of anxiety sleuthed off, and it felt less like a consultation and more like a leisurely klatch with an old friend over coffee.

“I see tattooing as more than an art form – it’s a way to celebrate the stories your skin holds… My goal is to create tattoos that leave you feeling radiant, self-assured and unique,” said Aimee.

The leaps and bounds the tattoo industry has made in the last few years are astounding. What was once deemed counterculture and stigmatized has developed into a robust global market that was valued at more than $2 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow as technological advancements in tattoo equipment, available pigments and aftercare products continue to improve. Mass cultural acceptance of a once taboo practice has become more commonplace. A recent survey concluded that almost one-third of American adults today currently harbor a tattoo.

I continue to waver on which tattoo to get finally, but that’s okay at this particularly compassionate and understanding studio. Aimee encourages the journey of self-discovery and knows full well that a tattoo is no decision to be hastily made. And here in abundance is likely the rarest quality a tattoo studio can have on their flash sheet:

Patience.