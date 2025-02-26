CSUN Track and Field Athletics make their mark at MPSF Championships

Men’s Team Day One/Day Two



Trey Knight set the tone for the men’s team on day one, defending his MPSF title in the weight throw with a top throw of 23.26m (76-3.75). Knight earned 10 points for the Matadors with this win. He also became the first champion in school history to win back-to-back titles in the weight throw.

In the 200m, Chase Mars, James Crawford, Wyatt Wiggins, Jr. and Daniel Harper recorded four historic times, placing each in the top 10 all-time for indoor records in school history. Mars finished second place in the event with 20.79, the second-fastest time in school history.

Crawford finished with 20.89, the third-best recorded time in school history. Wiggins Jr. ran 21.26, placing him fifth in the school record books. Harpers’ time of 21.27 placed him 10th in school history. The men’s team earned 13 total points in the competition.

On Saturday, another school record was set, this time by junior Tibyasa Matovu in the 400m as CSUN claimed its third consecutive men’s title. Matovu broke a 27-year record previously held by Clinton Lane of CSUN. With a personal record of 46.80, Matovu earned the team 10 points in the competition.

The 4×400 relay team broke a school record set earlier in the season. Matovu, Gabe Martinez, Walter Pierce, and Luke DaVanon ran a time of 3:11.70, earning them a second-place finish in the event.

It was a productive weekend for the men’s team, which finished fourth in the MPSF Championships with 81 points in total from all events.

Women’s Team Day One/Day Two



After day one, Summer Mosely was the top performer for the women’s team as she finished second place in the weight throw with a recorded toss of 19.30m (63-4,) netting the team eight points. Two other Matadors placed top-10 in the event, respectively, with Katherine Shipp-Davis and Myli Level setting personal records.

Kaliyah Poston continued her strong season in the 200m, running a 24.02 and finishing fourth. With this finish, Poston earned the team five points.

Ami Jacobson set the fifth-best record in school history in the 5000m at 17:52.31. However, Jacobson finished 18th overall in the event.

After day one, the Matadors were in seventh place. They were hungry to improve their standing on the second day.

Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for the Matadors as Jasmine Haskell was the leading point-getter for day two, rewarding the team with four points in the 400m, recording a time of 55.74 to finish fifth overall in the event.

Alba Moreno Paredes tied for sixth place in the high jump with a leap of 1.65m (5-5). Moreno Paredes was able to collect 2.5 points for the team.

Shipp-Davis took home seventh place in the shot put with a toss of 13.73m (45-0.5), giving the team two points. Three other Matadors were able to place top-20 in the event.

It was a quiet second day, but the women’s team still had some positives. The team placed 10th overall in the competition, finishing with 29.5 points over the two days.

Next for CSUN is a two-week break for the team before they head to Long Beach State to compete in the 2025 Beach Opener. The event will occur from March 7 to 8, while Knight gets to participate in the NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Va., from March 13 to 15.

