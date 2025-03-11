The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Weekend Recap: CSUN track and field find success at Beach Opener

Quinn Cisneros, Assistant Sports Editor
March 11, 2025
Bella Enriquez
CSUN’s Chase Mars getting ready to compete in 400m event at the 2025 Beach Opener meet at Long Beach State.

After a two-week break, the CSUN track and field teams debuted at their outdoor season opener. Numerous Matadors set personal records, while Logan Davis returned to the outdoor track after taking a season off and winning the 200-meter event, coming home with the team’s lone individual win at the Beach Opener.

Men’s Team

Davis did not waste any time making his presence felt in his long-awaited return. He placed first in the 200m, finishing with a time of 21.03, which set a new personal record.

Two others from CSUN finished in the top 15 of the 200m: Walter Pierce and Luke DeVanon, who placed 12th and 15th, respectively.

Elijah Stenberg placed the highest for the Matadors in the 1500m event, finishing fourth overall with a PR time of 3:54.94. Ramiro Mateos placed inside the top five in the 3000m-steeplechase at 9:38.86.

In the discus event, Elijah Ignacio finished fifth and earned the 10th-best throw in school history with a toss of 53.89 (176-9). Ignacio was the top performer in the throwing categories, as he also finished seventh in the shot put with a throw of 15.84m (51-11.75).

Two runners, Chase Mars and James Crawford, respectfully finished in the top 10 of the 400 m, each setting PRs. Mars finished in eighth place with a time of 49.77, while Crawford finished in 10th place with a time of 50.15.

Tylor Connelly’s final top-10 finish for CSUN was in the hammer throw. He recorded a 56.86m (186-7), giving himself a new PR.

Not only did Davis take home the lone individual win for the Matadors, he finished second overall in the 100m with a time of 10.42.

Women’s Team

Jasmine Haskell had the best finish for any women’s performance in the Beach Opener, finishing third overall in the 800m, recording a time of 2:18.30. Two other Matadors placed in the top 10 in the event as Leann Hamilton and Jayden Lopes finished fifth and 10th respectively.

The shot put category was a successful event for CSUN, with four throwers in the top 10. Emily Hutchinson finished the best, placing fourth with a toss of 13.62m (44-8.25). Brianna Kelpis, Amani Britton, and Jocelyn Hoggard all finished right behind each other, with the throwers finishing in seventh, eighth and ninth order.

Britton was also impressed at the discus event, where she set a personal best with a throw of 46.72m (153-3) and finished fifth.

Capping off an impressive meet from the throwers, Summer Mosely recorded a toss of 55.21m (181-1) in the hammer throw. Mosley placed sixth in the event.

Looking Ahead

Both teams are ready to compete next in the Ron Sharlene Allice Trojan Invitational, held from March 21-22 at USC.

CSUN will be well-represented this week in the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, with Trey Knight looking to top his performance from last year’s championship meet, where he finished as the national runner-up. The event takes place on Friday, March 14.

