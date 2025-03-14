Matadors Nnenna Orji Rewarded With All-Big West Honorable Mention

CSUN forward Nnenna Orji, in her first and final season, earned an All-Big West Honorable Mention for the 2024-2025 season.

In a season with few positive moments, Orji stood out as a bright spot for the team. She averaged 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 21 steals.

The graduate student was the team’s second-highest total-point scorer, with 220 points, just behind guard Morgan Edwards, who led the team with 238. Orji’s season high came against UC Riverside on March 6, when she scored 22 points, going 10-16 from the field and grabbing eight rebounds.

After a slow start to the season, during which Orji missed a few games, she picked up in the second half. She was the backbone of the offense, averaging 12 PPG and recording double-digit scoring numbers in 11 out of 13 games since Jan. 23.

Orji had some key games that led her to this honor as she recorded her lone double-double of the season on Feb. 22 against UC Davis, where she scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. In her final game as a Matador, Orji left her mark on the program in the last match of her career, leading the team in points with 15 against the best team in the Big West in Hawai’i, where Orji played her first three seasons.

One final note for Orji: As a Matador, she finished the season with career-high averages in minutes, points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.