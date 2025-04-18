The student media organization of California State University Northridge

CSUN baseball drops series opener to Oregon State

Emily Maciel, Senior Reporter
April 18, 2025
Bella Vega Victoriano
Ryan Halamicek, 54, gets ready to pitch the ball towards the University of Hawai’i batter on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.

The CSUN baseball team fought hard against No. 6 Oregon State in their series opener at Robert J. Hiegert Field, but the Matadors could not rally late in a 13-8 loss on Thursday night.

CSUN (8-25, 4-14) issued 10 walks, which returned to haunt the Matadors, considering how well OSU hit the ball. The Beavers scored 13 runs on 16 hits.

It was a rough start for the Matadors, surrendering a two-run home run early in the first inning. The Beavers (28-7) added one more run and had runners on second and third with only one out. CSUN pitcher Max Mendes got back-to-back outs to escape the jam, not before OSU took a 3-0 lead.

However, the Matadors quickly tied the game. A pair of RBI doubles from outfielder Andrew Becker and third baseman Cameron Calvillo helped spur the offense and make the score level heading into the second inning.

In his second inning, Mendes gave up another two-run home run, returning the lead to the Beavers. Mendes’ outing lasted only 2.2 innings, and he gave up a season-high eight runs and tied a season-high in walks with five.

CSUN pitcher Blake Ignaciak allowed two walks and a two-RBI single before recording a strikeout to end the top of the third. As the dust settled, the Beavers led 9-3 heading into the fourth inning.

After battling through in his first inning of work, Ignaciak settled in and pitched two scoreless innings.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth inning that CSUN got its offense going again. Coming off the bench in a crucial situation for the Matadors, Matthew Pena made the most of his pinch-hit opportunity, knocking in a two-run single to clear the bases, giving the Matadors hope as they cut the deficit in half and trailed by two runs.

Despite coming off the bench, Pena was comfortable and had a familiar feeling in his at-bat.

“I was just tryna get loose off the bench obviously and knowing one of my long-time friends, I’ve known since travel ball, actually [OSU relief pitcher Eric Segura] knew he was gonna come at me with a fastball and just attack it,” Pena said.

Ignaciak faced more traffic in the sixth inning as the Beavers loaded the bases. He limited the damage to only one run after securing a flyout and double play, but Oregon State extended their lead to 10-7.

Ignaciak said he was able to overcome the adversity by focusing on the present.

“Just trying to execute one pitch at a time, not really worrying about where guys are on base or anything like that. Just focusing on executing the next pitch,” Ignaciak said.

Although the Matadors scored a run back on a wild pitch in the final frame, they could not complete the comeback. CSUN shortstop Trent Abel struck out to end the game, snapping his 15-game hitting streak.

CSUN will look to square the series up against Oregon State on Friday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. at Robert J. Hiegert Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

