CSUN men’s volleyball earns three All-Big West selections

Gabriel Duarte, Sports Editor
May 1, 2025
Gabriel Duarte
CSUN opposite hitter Jalen Philips, 18, preparing to serve vs. UC San Diego at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on April 10, 2025.

After finishing one of the best regular seasons, the CSUN men’s volleyball team was awarded three All-Big West First Team selections. It’s the first time since 2018 that the Matadors have had three selections to the first team.

CSUN finished their campaign with an 18-11 record, the most wins since the 2010 season where the team ended 23-10 overall and came in third in the NCAA Tournament.

The Matadors’ team captain, Donovan Constable, picked up his second consecutive first-team selection. Meanwhile, opposite hitter Jalen Phillips and middle blocker Stilian Delibosov are first-time selections.

Constable was at the forefront of one of the best offenses in the conference, being named Big West Setter of the Week four different times in 2025. The senior setter had 1,074 assists this season. Constable will end his career inside the top five in program history with 3,637 assists. In addition to setting up the No. 4 scoring offense in the Big West, Constable led the team with 49 aces.

Phillips broke out as a redshirt sophomore this season and was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week three times. Not only did Phillips pace the Matadors in kills, but he led the conference with 444 kills and averaged 4.27 kills per set. The opposite hitter reached career highs in three different stats this season. Phillips ended his year with 116 digs, 54 blocks and 29 aces.

A true freshman standout, Delibosov was one of the best middle blockers in the conference. He hit at a .503 clip, which led the Big West and was among the national leaders. His hitting percentage ranks second in school history for a single season during the Rally Scoring era. Delibosov was CSUN’s team leader in blocks with 106.

