CSUN Softball earns nine all conference selections

Gabriel Duarte, Sports Editor
May 8, 2025
Gabriel Duarte
CSUN pitcher Lauryn Carranco delivering a pitch vs. UCLA at Easton Stadium on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

After finishing second in the Big West with a 17-10 record in Big West Conference play, the CSUN softball team was honored with nine all conference selections, the second-most among all teams, on Tuesday.

The Matadors’ two first-team selections, Lauryn Carranco and Tiara Westbrook, lead the way. The program had two members, Mikayla Carman and Alexis Chavez, on the second team. CSUN had four honorable mention selections: Kaylee Escutia, Kylie Galindo, Raegan Jackson, Alexa Landeros and Jaydyn Nielsen.
Carranco earned an all-conference selection for the third consecutive season, her second as a first team member. The Matadors’ ace led the team in a handful of categories. She had a 2.71 ERA and compiled a 14-11 record in 170.2 innings pitched. Carranco reached career-highs in wins, innings pitched, and strikeouts with 104.

After playing sparingly at Oregon State, Westbrook transferred to CSUN and broke onto the scene for the Matadors. She proved to be the engine that powers CSUN’s offense, averaging a .358 batting average and 1.063 OPS. The team’s leading hitter, Westbrook, paces the team with a .358 batting average and 1.063 OPS. She’s slugged 10 home runs and 37 RBIs, leading the team.

Carman earned a fourth all-conference selection, wrapping a storied career that saw her named to the All-Big West first and second teams twice. The Huntington Beach native leads the team with 50 hits and is third in batting average at .323. Carman also leads the team with 23 walks as the Matadors’ leadoff hitter.

After transferring from Louisiana-Monroe in 2023, where she picked up an honorable mention and second team selection in the Sun Belt, Chavez earned her first all-conference selection with the Matadors this season. She’s currently second on the team with a .330 batting average, has drawn 14 walks this season and has smacked four doubles while playing solid defensively.

Escutia earned her fourth selection as an all-conference member at CSUN. It’s her second honorable mention after bringing in 12 RBIS and knocking out two home runs.

For Galindo, Landeros, Nielsen, and Jackson, it’s the first time they have been awarded an all-conference selection after contributing heavily to the Matadors’ season.

The Matadors ended their season with a 24-24 record and are the No. 2 seed in the inaugural Big West Softball Championship.

