OPINION: “ICE out of LA” A peaceful protest interrupted by violence.

“Leave the area! Leave the area!” shouted LAPD officers on horses as they pushed, kicked and hit protestors leaving Gloria Molina Grand Park by City Hall in Downtown Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, June 11, day six of the anti-ICE protests, peaceful protesters were met with brutal force from armed officials. A female protester was left in agony after getting shot by a rubber bullet while others scattered to find a place to hide from the open fire.

The march to City Hall was peaceful; the traffic was the worst outcome for the public. The protest began at 5 p.m. in Pershing Square. Protestors marched through the streets of LA chanting, cheering, laughing, singing and even dancing.

The colors red, white, green and blue took over the streets of Los Angeles. Hispanic music and chants such as “La gente unida jamas sera vencida” (The people united will never be defeated) were heard throughout the city.

No looting, no violence. Just pure pride and the blatant disapproval of the violent ICE raids taking place. Until the police declared the protest an “unlawful assembly.”

According to the Use of Force Policy enforced by the LAPD, officials must first use verbal commands and de-escalation techniques before resorting to physical force.

No verbal command was given to the crowd outside City Hall. No de-escalation techniques were used. Instead, the police immediately resorted to violence and began rushing the crowd, shooting those who wouldn’t move fast enough, tried to say something or take a photo.

The officials on horses chased, pushed and kicked people for not leaving the park fast enough. I was kicked by an officer for that reason. I witnessed a male protester trip, fall, attempt to get up and get hit in the face with a baton by an officer on a horse.

Police surrounded City Hall well before curfew. Protesters ran screaming from the baton-drawn officers, some even fell to the ground and were hit by horses.

The violence was not being caused by immigrants. It was not caused by the children of immigrants, by those who support the immigrant communities nor by the peaceful protestors. The aggressors were those who wore the masks of authority.

Our first amendment right felt violated. The right to free speech and assembly was stripped from the protestors. The crowd did not get a warning, they were ambushed.

As ICE raids continue throughout Los Angeles, the citizens are ready to protest, now more than ever.