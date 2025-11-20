Pass the mac, not the judgement

Thanksgiving is next week, which means people are filling grocery stores, pantries are being prepared and families are organizing their dishes and recipes that have been passed down for generations. One dish that will never leave my family’s table – a dish that was not part of the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians’ autumn harvest feast in 1621, but a must-have in mine – is macaroni and cheese.

The original Thanksgiving feast featured side dishes containing potatoes, squash, pumpkin, corn and cranberries – very different from modern Thanksgiving dinners, which may feature green bean casserole, stuffing and of course, macaroni and cheese. Still, the debate continues. Some say that macaroni and cheese doesn’t belong because it’s not a seasonal dish and can be enjoyed at any time, while others believe it does because it’s a staple of modern Thanksgiving dishes.

Macaroni and cheese has been on my family’s Thanksgiving dinner table for my whole life, thanks to new friends, partners and traditions my family has welcomed over the years. All of these reasons have created and strengthened my love for macaroni and cheese. Imagine my shock last year when I found out my boyfriend’s family, who all thoroughly enjoy the cheesy dish, do not serve it at their Thanksgiving dinner.

I decided to take matters into my own hands and deliver my homemade creamy staple to the table. It immediately became a hit. After last year’s success, I will be making it again, and not because it’s required of me, but because it belongs at Thanksgiving, and most people agree.

I conducted a poll to investigate whether others feel the same about this debate. Of the 25 respondents, every single person said macaroni and cheese belongs at Thanksgiving dinner, with 23 confirming that macaroni and cheese is already featured at their dinner.

If that’s not worthy of changing your mind on the impact macaroni and cheese has, maybe Chef Tini – whose viral macaroni and cheese recipe took over TikTok last Thanksgiving – can help. Her recipe and technique videos became so popular that stores ran out of cavatappi pasta as everyone jumped to try it out. After following her recipe (correctly), my macaroni and cheese elevated to a new level, allowing me to finally master the perfect dish.

Unfortunately, the cheesy dish is not something everyone can enjoy. Many adults in the U.S. suffer from lactose intolerance and the uncomfortable symptoms they face after consuming dairy products. This condition is very common among some ethnic groups worldwide, making them unable to indulge in the dish during Thanksgiving. My own poll showed that out of the 25 respondents, six people stated they are lactose intolerant and three people were not sure.

But luckily for them, dairy-free alternatives have changed the course for macaroni and cheese. Vegan cheese has come a long way from its first experiments in the 1980s and is now sold in almost every grocery store. Lactose-free recipes have increased, creating many macaroni and cheese recipes for dairy-sensitive people to enjoy.

The original Thanksgiving dinner has evolved throughout the centuries, and with it, our traditions. Macaroni and cheese may not be a Thanksgiving tradition for all, but for some, it carries meaning and memories. Whether it is baked, vegan or viral, macaroni and cheese belongs at the table. It’s a comfort food I always look forward to each year, and it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without some smiles and cheese.