Fast fashion, fast facts

Fast fashion is a term that describes the business model intended to create high volumes of trendy clothing at a low cost for a very quick turnaround. The term was coined in the 1990s by The New York Times when discussing how Zara, a key player in the fast fashion market, aimed to get garments from design to stores in only 15 days.

92 million tons of textile waste are generated per year.

More than 1,000 gallons of water are used to make one pair of jeans.

The fashion industry accounts for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions globally.

The global fast fashion market was a $148.23 billion industry in 2024.

Less than 1% of recycled clothes are turned into new garments.

Key players in the fast fashion industry, like Shein, Zara and H&M, account for 52% of the market share.