A new year calls for new beginnings, and trying to get off on the right foot can be difficult. Leaving things behind and starting fresh is a core concept when January rolls around. To help you get going, here are 26 tips for 2026.

Make a vision board to map out your biggest goals for the year.

Try to save $20 to $50 from each paycheck for a rainy day.

Book vacation plans months in advance for the best prices.

Stay committed to your fitness journey beyond January.

Make coffee at home – it’s cheaper than a daily $7 coffee.

Set aside time once a week for a self-care day to reduce burnout.

Create music playlists for different moods.

Make connections with everyone you come across – you never know who could be a great future contact.

Find a community to become part of.

Meal prep and spend less money on eating out.

Step out of your comfort zone and try new foods or hobbies.

Book dentist and doctor check-up appointments in advance to avoid long wait times.

Make amends with people; life is too short to hold grudges.

Spend more time doing hands-on activities and less time behind a screen.

Clean out your closet – if you haven’t worn something in a year, you probably won’t wear it again.

Reward yourself for accomplishments, no matter how big or small.

Stop spending money on trinkets.

Make time to call your loved ones, even if it’s for five minutes.

It’s okay to inconvenience yourself for others; it takes a village.

Put away electronics one hour before bedtime.

Set secure boundaries with people.

Write out a daily to-do list.

Gather recyclables for extra cash.

Make a cleaning routine to stick to once each season.

Spend more time outdoors.