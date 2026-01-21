A new year calls for new beginnings, and trying to get off on the right foot can be difficult. Leaving things behind and starting fresh is a core concept when January rolls around. To help you get going, here are 26 tips for 2026.
- Make a vision board to map out your biggest goals for the year.
- Try to save $20 to $50 from each paycheck for a rainy day.
- Book vacation plans months in advance for the best prices.
- Stay committed to your fitness journey beyond January.
- Make coffee at home – it’s cheaper than a daily $7 coffee.
- Set aside time once a week for a self-care day to reduce burnout.
- Create music playlists for different moods.
- Make connections with everyone you come across – you never know who could be a great future contact.
- Find a community to become part of.
- Meal prep and spend less money on eating out.
- Step out of your comfort zone and try new foods or hobbies.
- Book dentist and doctor check-up appointments in advance to avoid long wait times.
- Make amends with people; life is too short to hold grudges.
- Spend more time doing hands-on activities and less time behind a screen.
- Clean out your closet – if you haven’t worn something in a year, you probably won’t wear it again.
- Reward yourself for accomplishments, no matter how big or small.
- Stop spending money on trinkets.
- Make time to call your loved ones, even if it’s for five minutes.
- It’s okay to inconvenience yourself for others; it takes a village.
- Put away electronics one hour before bedtime.
- Set secure boundaries with people.
- Write out a daily to-do list.
- Gather recyclables for extra cash.
- Make a cleaning routine to stick to once each season.
- Spend more time outdoors.
- Cut negative relationships out of your life.