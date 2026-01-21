The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

26 tips for 2026

Emily Maciel, Sports Editor
January 21, 2026

A new year calls for new beginnings, and trying to get off on the right foot can be difficult. Leaving things behind and starting fresh is a core concept when January rolls around. To help you get going, here are 26 tips for 2026. 

  1. Make a vision board to map out your biggest goals for the year.
  2. Try to save $20 to $50 from each paycheck for a rainy day.
  3. Book vacation plans months in advance for the best prices.
  4. Stay committed to your fitness journey beyond January.
  5. Make coffee at home – it’s cheaper than a daily $7 coffee.
  6. Set aside time once a week for a self-care day to reduce burnout.
  7. Create music playlists for different moods.
  8. Make connections with everyone you come across – you never know who could be a great future contact.
  9. Find a community to become part of.
  10. Meal prep and spend less money on eating out.
  11. Step out of your comfort zone and try new foods or hobbies.
  12. Book dentist and doctor check-up appointments in advance to avoid long wait times.
  13. Make amends with people; life is too short to hold grudges.
  14. Spend more time doing hands-on activities and less time behind a screen.
  15. Clean out your closet – if you haven’t worn something in a year, you probably won’t wear it again.
  16. Reward yourself for accomplishments, no matter how big or small.
  17. Stop spending money on trinkets.
  18. Make time to call your loved ones, even if it’s for five minutes.
  19. It’s okay to inconvenience yourself for others; it takes a village.
  20. Put away electronics one hour before bedtime. 
  21. Set secure boundaries with people.
  22. Write out a daily to-do list.
  23. Gather recyclables for extra cash.
  24. Make a cleaning routine to stick to once each season.
  25. Spend more time outdoors.
  26. Cut negative relationships out of your life.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Culture
Kellen Goff as Toy Freddy in the film "Five Fights at Freddy's 2." © Universal Pictures
REVIEW: ‘FNAF 2’ delivers what fans have been waiting for
Student designers for the CSUN TRENDS fashion club are gearing up for their yearly spring show. Designed by Abner Albino, his collection Midnight Dusk was debuted at the 2025 spring show.
TRENDS annual fashion show brings style to spring 2026
Alternate poster for Now You See Me: Now You Don't (2025) © Lionsgate Movies
REVIEW: Rabbit out of the hat, diamond out of the vault
Dancers from the Afro-Peruvian Experience perform with Nadia during a Disney event at Parkside Market in Anaheim.
How Valley artists have redefined thriving
CSUN's Wind Ensemble performing at Plaza Del Sol, on Dec. 6, 2025
Review: A concert of wind: CSUN’s Wind Ensemble
The official poster for "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (2025) by Netflix
REVIEW: Thou shalt not kill... unless you're in a “Knives Out” mystery
More in Print Stories
Examples of green waste
Recycling refresher
Fast fashion, fast facts
2025 time capsule
Media Querencia
Close to 95% of all makeup packaging ends up in landfills.
Shelf clutter
Sabra Fink, Will Tint and Scarlet Cranfield on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles, Calif
Bridging the gap with textile transformation