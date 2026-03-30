Cleats and Couture

In addition to it being the 2026 World Cup, experimenting with fashion is growing in popularity this year. While sports and fashion may be an unsuspecting duo, they come together for some innovative trends. From blokecore to tracksuits, past fashion trends have set the stage for a stylish World Cup.

Jerseys, both modern and vintage, have become a popular clothing item that elevate most casual wear into sporty chic. hoodbaby, a small business based in LA, creates custom pieces out of real jerseys, adding lace and bows to them. The company even partnered with PUMA on a collection to highlight LA fútbol culture.

Being a staple in blokecore or its coquette counterpart, blokette, it won’t be a surprise to see jerseys customized with bows or paired with lacey outfits.

CSUN TRENDS member AJ Lico finds that the resurgence of the jersey trend is reminiscent of vintage streetwear.

“I’ve seen people wear both official sports jerseys and fan attire, but I think the infamous blokette style and aesthetic is very common nowadays, not just in sporting events, but also in casual streetwear,” Lico said. “I think this kind of style brought jerseys back into mainstream media, since the initial wave of jerseys in the 90s streetwear era.”

Customization, in general, is becoming a trend for FIFA lovers. Gahumi is a company that designs customized scarves for soccer fans. According to the New York Times, scarves have been a common accessory for fans since the 1930s, but became more popular during the 1970s.

Gahumi predicts certain trends for custom scarves this year, including the classic jacquard knit and the ultra-soft knit they offer, which allows for the scarves to have a double-sided design. These scarves act as a sign of support for teams, but serve a functional purpose in cooler weather as well.

“As satirical as it may seem, I love fanfare and those kinds of bizarre looks when people are covered in their favorite teams’ colors from head to toe,” Lico said. “I think it is so beautiful to see people connect with one another and find community through their passions.”

Apart from customization, every year, fans wait eagerly for the new home and away kits. One of the shining stars in this year’s releases is the Mexico kit. This is a pleasant surprise to Mexico fans after a disappointing 2024 home jersey reaction.

“Not my favorite. Fine for a non-World Cup year, but hopefully green returns for 2026,” a Reddit user wrote under a post asking for collectors’ opinions on the design.

Luckily for them, they brought the classic green jersey back for this World Cup, with a sun stone design very heavily inspired by the iconic 1998 kit, which was a fan favorite.

Despite the positive reaction from fans, it was the Adidas Germany 2026 World Cup kit that won the best soccer kit of 2025. Keeping the traditional white base, it features stripes with the colors of the flag – red, black and yellow – meeting at the middle of the chest in a triangle shape. A blast from the past, it is inspired by their 1990 kit, when West Germany won the World Cup.

It’s clear this World Cup year will focus heavily on nostalgic trends, with fans adding a personal touch to their collections.