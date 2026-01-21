The student media organization of California State University Northridge

2025 time capsule

What trends shaped the year
Danielle De Leon, Opinion Editor
January 21, 2026

As we looked back on 2025, we captured the trends of the year alongside the memories, moments and pop-culture obsessions within them. The Sundial took a poll to find the year’s most-loved picks that connected us to one another, especially the ways we bought, ate, watched and expressed ourselves. These must-have items may seem simple to some, but as a whole, they show what moods and favorites defined our year. 

 

Top beauty product

Pimple patches: Reaching the top of the list at 55%, pimple patches’ popularity continues to rise, becoming the year’s most-loved beauty product. Their effectiveness and simplicity took over social platforms, making skincare an important aspect of 2025. 

Via Adobe Stock

Top consumer item

Labubus: Coming on top at 49% of the vote, Labubus became the standout consumer item of the year. Whether they were gifted, on display or carried around, this must-have item had fans overwhelmed with its creativity and collectible appeal. 

 

Top fashion item

Knee high boots: These were bold, stylish and worn by almost everyone, claiming their spot for the top fashion item of the year with 28% of the vote. Knee high boots were worn practically or when making a statement, rightfully earning the top fashion choice. 

 

Jaya Roberts

Top food item

Chili’s Triple Dipper ™: With 45% of voters choosing this as their top food item, the Triple Dipper ™ became a crowd pleaser in 2025. The seven customizable mix-and-match options made this the perfect item to share or to enjoy by yourself. 

 

Top movie 

“KPop Demon Hunters” and “Sinners:” At 31%, this year’s top movies developed committed fandoms and high-energy visuals that shocked audiences. Their mix of music, storytelling and fantasy contributed to both films’ popularity, driving online conversations and ticket sales.

 

Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Top musicians

Sabrina Carpenter: Ranking at 33% of the vote, this year’s top musician could not have been more obvious as her music was trendy on social media platforms. Sabrina Carpenter’s catchy pop songs and vibrant style added to her fame throughout the year.

 

Top TV show

“Invincible” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty:” These top shows split for the favorite of the year, with epic twists and heartfelt romance. Earning 34% and 31% of the vote respectively, these series had their viewers glued to screens and wanting more. 

 

