Matadors of the Week: Spring 2022

Jordan Puente, Sports Editor
May 17, 2022

Throughout the semester, the Daily Sundial sports section revitalized Matador of the Week to acknowledge our athletes who have made an impact on and off the field. This semester was filled with records being broken, teams surpassing season expectations, and creating memories.

Matador of the Week gives our college athletes recognition for all of their hard work and dedication to their craft. Being a college athlete is like a full-time job, but to some of the athletes it’s their entire life’s work.

CSUN has always had tremendous athletes, but it’s a college publication’s responsibility to keep an eye out and give the players their dues. While they are athletes, they are also students. It’s never too late to show the athletes that we are aware of the work they are doing.

Leann Hamilton was awarded Matador of the Week on Feb. 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Braden Villanueva and the CSUN Athletics Department. (Kaitlyn Lavo)

 

Jolene Coetzee was awarded Matador of the Week on Feb. 18, 2022. Photo courtesy of CSUN Athletic Communications.

 

Atin Wright was awarded Matador of the Week on March 2, 2022. Photo by Taylor Arthur. (Kaitlyn Lavo)

 

Gabe Gonzalez was awarded Matador of the Week on March 14, 2022. Photo by Sam Landau. (Sam Landau)

 

Meghan Lopez was awarded Matador of the Week on April 6, 2022. Photo by Connor Clark. (Kaitlyn Lavo)

 

Arianna Alexander was awarded Matador of the Week on April 22, 2022. Photo by Braden Villanueva and courtesy of CSUN Athletics Communications. (Kaitlyn Lavo)

 

Blake Sodersten was awarded Matador of the Week on May 3, 2022. Photo courtesy of Mikaella Salazar with CSUN Athletics. (Kaitlyn Lavo)

 