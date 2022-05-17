Matadors of the Week: Spring 2022

Throughout the semester, the Daily Sundial sports section revitalized Matador of the Week to acknowledge our athletes who have made an impact on and off the field. This semester was filled with records being broken, teams surpassing season expectations, and creating memories.

Matador of the Week gives our college athletes recognition for all of their hard work and dedication to their craft. Being a college athlete is like a full-time job, but to some of the athletes it’s their entire life’s work.

CSUN has always had tremendous athletes, but it’s a college publication’s responsibility to keep an eye out and give the players their dues. While they are athletes, they are also students. It’s never too late to show the athletes that we are aware of the work they are doing.