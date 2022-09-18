Matador of the Week: Lauryn Anderson

Women’s volleyball middle blocker Lauryn Anderson was named Matador of the Week. Anderson, photographed in the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Northridge, Calif., came through with 22 kills and eight blocks to earn the Matadors two wins on Sept. 9.

In this edition of Matador of the Week, women’s volleyball player Lauryn Anderson earned the first selection of the semester after dominating against the University of Pennsylvania and the University of San Francisco on Sept. 9.

Playing two games in one day, Anderson racked up a total of 22 kills and eight blocks while only committing three errors en route to a pair of highly-efficient performances.

Anderson is habitually engaged on both sides of the ball, consistently coming up with big plays and impressive stat lines while keeping the number of mistakes she makes to a minimum.

“A big part of being successful in volleyball is definitely limiting errors, so that is a big focus for me personally,” the fifth-year senior said.

Anderson’s two-way play on the court gave the Matadors the boost they needed to secure a commanding 3-0 win over Penn and a 3-2 win over USF later that same day.

When asked about her mentality on the court, Anderson answered, “When it comes to kills, just being aggressive … I do the best I can to stay aggressive.”

Anderson has made the Big West Academic All-Conference Team twice in her stint as a Matador.

She looks to continue that streak this season and is on track to finish in the top five for hitting percentages in the conference with a whopping 36.8% on 163 total attempts.

“Confidence is the biggest thing when you are out on the court and I think this is my most confident year so far,” the blocker said about her play this season.

Individual success, however, is not the only focus for Anderson this season as she looks to be a dependable resource for everyone around her.

“My main goal is to be a teammate, a player and a person that all of my other teammates and my coaches can depend on every game,” Anderson stated.

Anderson has not committed to any specific plans and wants to keep her options open, but also knows that volleyball will be a focus for her.

“Volleyball will definitely be in my future, but [I am] not quite sure exactly where I am going with it yet,” Anderson said.

The Matadors currently hold a record of 5-7, but have the time and talent to turn their season around with 20 games left on the schedule. They will travel to Irvine on Sept. 23 for a Big West matchup against the Anteaters.