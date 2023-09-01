Three budget friendly recipes for students using the CSUN pantry

Grocery shopping can be expensive, and finding the right ingredients to maintain a healthy diet might make a home cooked meal an overwhelming task. To help reduce shopping stressors, the CSUN Food Pantry has been providing basic necessities to students, staff and faculty since the fall of 2016.

By showing a current CSUN ID, students can visit Laurel Hall once a week to receive a bag of groceries. In the past, items included canned chicken, beans, fettuccine noodles and other products with a long shelf life.

This quick and confidential resource is open four days a week, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 1-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Alongside regular shelf-stable items, once every two weeks the “Pop-Up Pantry” offers an assortment of locally grown fruits and vegetables. The fresh produce is grown on campus from the Sustainable Food Garden, the USU and other gardens.

More resources and information can be found on the @csunfoodpantry Instagram account. They post content such as “Food Pantry Friday Recipe” and “This or That,” which is a series weighing the pros and cons of different ingredients.

Along with their regular operating hours, the program is planning to host two large events this fall. The annual Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week will take place in mid-November and will highlight lifesaving resources in Los Angeles County. Their second event, a bi-yearly CalFresh Outreach Week, can be expected in October. This event provides the most current information regarding access to healthy and nutritious food.

Spam and rice

Ingredients:

1 cup white rice

1/2 can Spam

1/2 cup teriyaki sauce

1 1/2 cups water

On medium heat, add 1 1/2 cups of water to a small pot and bring to a boil. Rinse 1 cup of rice with cold water until the water is clear. Add washed rice to the pot and place the lid on top. Cook on low for 15-17 minutes. Chop half a can of Spam into small pieces and fry in a pan on medium heat for six minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup of teriyaki sauce and cook for four more minutes. Combine the Spam and rice into a bowl and serve.

Cheeseburgers

Makes 4 burgers

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 bag hamburger buns

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 slices of cheddar cheese

Recommended seasoning:

1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper

1 clove garlic or 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

Add salt and pepper to the ground beef, then mix with your hands until seasoning is evenly distributed. Separate beef into four patties that are 1 inch thick. In a pan, cook the patties on medium heat for five minutes. Flip patties over and add a slice of cheese on each patty. Cook for another five minutes. Place cooked patties on paper towels to remove excess grease. Serve on toasted buns, and add your favorite toppings.

Fettuccine chicken alfredo

Ingredients:

1 pound boneless chicken breasts

1 box fettuccine noodles

1 bottle alfredo sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Recommended seasoning

1 clove garlic or 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon onion powder