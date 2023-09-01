The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Loading Recent Classifieds...

Three budget friendly recipes for students using the CSUN pantry

Quinn Alexander, Video Editor
September 1, 2023
Photo+of+CSUNs+Food+Pantry%2C+taken+on+April+23%2C+2020.
Samantha Bravo
Photo of CSUN’s Food Pantry, taken on April 23, 2020.

Grocery shopping can be expensive, and finding the right ingredients to maintain a healthy diet might make a home cooked meal an overwhelming task. To help reduce shopping stressors, the CSUN Food Pantry has been providing basic necessities to students, staff and faculty since the fall of 2016.

By showing a current CSUN ID, students can visit Laurel Hall once a week to receive a bag of groceries. In the past, items included canned chicken, beans, fettuccine noodles and other products with a long shelf life.

This quick and confidential resource is open four days a week, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 1-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Alongside regular shelf-stable items, once every two weeks the “Pop-Up Pantry” offers an assortment of locally grown fruits and vegetables. The fresh produce is grown on campus from the Sustainable Food Garden, the USU and other gardens.

More resources and information can be found on the @csunfoodpantry Instagram account. They post content such as “Food Pantry Friday Recipe” and “This or That,” which is a series weighing the pros and cons of different ingredients.

Along with their regular operating hours, the program is planning to host two large events this fall. The annual Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week will take place in mid-November and will highlight lifesaving resources in Los Angeles County. Their second event, a bi-yearly CalFresh Outreach Week, can be expected in October. This event provides the most current information regarding access to healthy and nutritious food.

 

Spam and rice

Quinn Alexander

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup white rice
  • 1/2 can Spam
  • 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups water

 

  1. On medium heat, add 1 1/2 cups of water to a small pot and bring to a boil.
  2. Rinse 1 cup of rice with cold water until the water is clear.
  3. Add washed rice to the pot and place the lid on top. Cook on low for 15-17 minutes.
  4. Chop half a can of Spam into small pieces and fry in a pan on medium heat for six minutes.
  5. Stir in 1/4 cup of teriyaki sauce and cook for four more minutes.
  6. Combine the Spam and rice into a bowl and serve.

 

Cheeseburgers

Photo from Warpedgalerie – stock.adobe.com

Makes 4 burgers

 

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 bag hamburger buns
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 slices of cheddar cheese

Recommended seasoning:

  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper
  • 1 clove garlic or 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

 

  1. Add salt and pepper to the ground beef, then mix with your hands until seasoning is evenly distributed.
  2. Separate beef into four patties that are 1 inch thick.
  3. In a pan, cook the patties on medium heat for five minutes.
  4. Flip patties over and add a slice of cheese on each patty. Cook for another five minutes.
  5. Place cooked patties on paper towels to remove excess grease.
  6. Serve on toasted buns, and add your favorite toppings.

 

Fettuccine chicken alfredo

Quinn Alexander

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound boneless chicken breasts
  • 1 box fettuccine noodles
  • 1 bottle alfredo sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Recommended seasoning

  • 1 clove garlic or 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder

 

  1. In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Once boiling, add fettuccine and cook for 9-11 minutes.
  2. Mix seasoning in a small bowl, then coat both sides of the chicken breasts.
  3. In a pan, cook chicken on medium heat. Cook one side for 5-7 minutes or until the bottom is golden brown. Flip over and cook for another 5-7 minutes.
  4. Place fully cooked chicken on a paper towel to remove excess grease. Cut into bite sized pieces.
  5. In a small pan, simmer alfredo sauce on medium low heat for 3-4 minutes. Add chicken and stir for an additional 2 minutes.
  6. Strain fettuccine noodles, then combine with sauce into a serving bowl.
  7. Enjoy!
More to Discover
More in Culture
Photo courtesy of Leann Hamilton
Q&A: A senior’s advice for freshman students
Matador Marquee: Four films that dive into student life
Cantando: Songs to keep students motivated
Book club: Essential reads recommended by a CSUN professor
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
Photo courtesy of store.100gecs.com.
Review: ‘10,000 gecs’ by 100 gecs – A hyperpop earworm
More in Matador Life
Illustration by Brianna Arias.
The Soraya heats up their schedule for summer
ntrance of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Review: Down the pipeline through Super Nintendo World
Illustration of A student directiors
A student director’s guide for auditions
Ilustration of season finale lysistrata
CSUN theater department presents: ‘Lysistrata’
A portrait picture of a woman
Theater student spotlight: Autumn Tatnall
Ilustration of Oiphori
Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with special guest Sway Calloway
More in Print Editions
CSUN constructs first new building in 13 years
March 2023 – Volume 63, Issue 8
The Curse of Woman Is a Woman’s Power
Thanks Mom
Thanks Mom
It Must Be a Women Thing
CSUN Women in Leadership
About the Contributor
Samantha Bravo, Culture Editor

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2023 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in