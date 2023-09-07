Issues and initiatives facing the AS Senate this year

Welcoming students to CSUN, the Associated Students Senate held its first meeting of fall 2023 on Aug. 28 to discuss a new project, as well as the California State University tuition increase.

Associated Students President Paige Hajiloo announced the approval for the Basic Needs Center.

This program is being funded by the University Student Union, and a majority of the funding has been secured. CSUN’s goal for the program is to address student needs and support students with basic necessities such as food and housing.

The location of the CSUN Food Pantry and Matty’s Closet will move into the Basic Needs Center, and the Basic Needs Center will replace the current location of The Pub.

New resources in the Basic Needs Center will include a community kitchen with hot water stations, microwaves, and food lockers with 24/7 accessibility for students to store the food they receive from the Food Pantry.

The Cal State Student Association also discussed the proposal of the 6% tuition increase meant to address the $1 billion deficit the CSU system is facing. In response to the CSU Board of Trustees proposal, the Cal State Student Association met together in July, and unanimously agreed against the tuition increase.

“CSUN Associated Students released a statement addressing the issue with the proposal and why we oppose the increase to tuition, and with that came our reasoning behind it and why there needs revaluation on the increase, or at least their current proposal,” Hajiloo said.

CSUN President Erika Beck’s administration is making an effort to increase resources on campus like the Device Loaner Program and ensuring that scholarships are going to underserved communities.

“We don’t want anyone to feel this impact of a tuition increase. Yes, the CSU system is in a $1 billion deficit; however, it shouldn’t be at the cost of students,” Hajiloo stated. “And so abruptly, and all at once. 6% is a lot, it’s $300 to $400. For some people, that’s rent money, that’s gas money, that’s food. A lot of students are facing housing insecurities.”

The new Associated Students president also has some ideas to help improve the campus and student life.

President Hajiloo’s agenda includes increasing CSUN’s mental health resources on campus, such as Mental Health Monday with workshops provided by University Counseling Services, or therapy puppies. Hajiloo’s goal is to provide students with mental health resources year-round and not limit these resources just to midterms and finals weeks.

In addition, Hajiloo wants to improve safety on campus and bring awareness to campus resources. She will possibly collaborate with the Department of Police Services to start a safety campaign that addresses the safety features on campus.

Active shooter drills are not done when students are on campus. The most recent drill was done during the summer when there weren’t many students on campus. However, President Hajiloo wants to work with the deputy chief of police, Mark Benavidez, to make these drills more accessible and have them when students are on campus to prepare them for emergency situations.

“It’s real and it can happen at any moment, and you want to be prepared as much as possible.” Hajiloo said.

The Associated Students Senate meets every Monday at 9 a.m. at the Grand Salon. Since the Sept. 4 meeting is canceled due to Labor Day, the Associated Students Senate will resume their meetings on Sept. 11.