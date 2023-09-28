Graham100: Honoring a timeless legacy of dance

On Sept. 30th, The Soraya will host the premiere of a three-season celebratory presentation of Martha Graham’s legacy with “Graham100.” The show will include commemorative dance performances accompanied by live music to showcase the work of the Martha Graham Dance Company.

Widely regarded as the pioneer of modern dance, Graham was an American dancer and teacher. She established her school–the Martha Graham Dance Company, America’s oldest dance troupe–in 1926, at the age of 31.

At the show, the Martha Graham Dance Co. will provide a glimpse into the world of avant-garde dance alongside classical and experimental music.

The production will feature works that span the history of Graham’s career, including work from 1915, a new rendition of Agnes de Mille’s “Rodeo,” and Aaron Copland’s score “Appalachian Spring.” The piece has been arranged with a six-piece bluegrass ensemble featuring Grammy Award-winning instrumentalist Gabe Witcher alongside music collective Wild Up.

With a diverse cast of dancers and musicians, this celebration will open at The Soraya and is set to tour across the world, presenting Martha Graham’s extraordinary artistic legacy. Tickets are sold online and at The Soraya.