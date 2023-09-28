The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Loading Recent Classifieds...

Graham100: Honoring a timeless legacy of dance

Aayushi, Culture Reporter
September 28, 2023
Photo+courtesy+of+The+Soraya.
Brigid Pierce
Photo courtesy of The Soraya.

On Sept. 30th, The Soraya will host the premiere of a three-season celebratory presentation of Martha Graham’s legacy with “Graham100.” The show will include commemorative dance performances accompanied by live music to showcase the work of the Martha Graham Dance Company.

Widely regarded as the pioneer of modern dance, Graham was an American dancer and teacher. She established her school–the Martha Graham Dance Company, America’s oldest dance troupe–in 1926, at the age of 31.

At the show, the Martha Graham Dance Co. will provide a glimpse into the world of avant-garde dance alongside classical and experimental music.

The production will feature works that span the history of Graham’s career, including work from 1915, a new rendition of Agnes de Mille’s “Rodeo,” and Aaron Copland’s score “Appalachian Spring.” The piece has been arranged with a six-piece bluegrass ensemble featuring Grammy Award-winning instrumentalist Gabe Witcher alongside music collective Wild Up.

With a diverse cast of dancers and musicians, this celebration will open at The Soraya and is set to tour across the world, presenting Martha Graham’s extraordinary artistic legacy. Tickets are sold online and at The Soraya.
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Matador Marquee: Four films that dive into student life
Cantando: Songs to keep students motivated
Book club: Essential reads recommended by a CSUN professor
Photo courtesy of store.100gecs.com.
Review: ‘10,000 gecs’ by 100 gecs – A hyperpop earworm
Illustration by José C. Delgado.
Writer’s pick: The Sundial’s playlist for the summer
Illustration by Pamela Garcia.
Writer’s pick: The heroines of STEM - Five films about women in science to watch right now
More in Culture
Students form a crowd for DJ Mal-Ski on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Northridge, Calif.
Matador Nights carnival makes a splash at the USU
A CSUN women’s rugby club member talks about the team to “Welcome Party” visitors.
AS kicks off the semester with Welcome Celebration
A look at some of the oldest and newest clubs at CSUN
A look at some of the oldest and newest clubs at CSUN
Photo of CSUNs Food Pantry, taken on April 23, 2020.
Three budget friendly recipes for students using the CSUN pantry
Photo courtesy of Leann Hamilton
Q&A: A senior’s advice for freshman students
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
More in Featured
The Girls Who Code club met together in Sierra Hall, on Friday, Sept. 15, in Northridge, Calif. Club members played around with a program to create a virtual game.
The CSUN club that’s encouraging women in STEM
The Rohr Chabad House at CSUN on Sept. 14, 2023, in Northridge, Calif.
Students find support at Chabad CSUN
A student holds up a sign during a rally outside of the CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2023.
CSU board approves tuition increase amid protests
Protestors yelling chants outside of Valera Hall during the California State University strike, holding up signs at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif.
CSUEU pushes forward after reaching enough signatures to force election
CSUN mens soccer celebrates a goal by junior Jamar Ricketts during the 2022 Big West Men’s Soccer Championship quarterfinals against UC Davis on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Northridge, Calif.
Men's soccer has unbeaten weekend against San Diego and UCLA
Workers inspect the placement of glass panels on the nearly completed Sierra Annex, Maple Hall, Thursday March 16, 2023.
CSUN constructs first new building in 13 years

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2023 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in