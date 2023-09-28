The student media organization of California State University Northridge

AISA’s Native American Welcome event promotes awareness and hospitality for the community and its students

Jesse Illanes, Contributor
September 28, 2023
Attendees+of+the+Native+American+Welcome+event+receive+information+from+the+CSUN+American+Indian+Studies+booth+on+Sept.+20%2C+2023%2C+in+Northridge%2C+Calif.
Jesse Illanes
Attendees of the “Native American Welcome” event receive information from the CSUN American Indian Studies booth on Sept. 20, 2023, in Northridge, Calif.

The American Indian Student Association (AISA) held a “Native American Welcome” event at La Casita, located behind Bookstein Hall, on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The welcome event brought awareness to the Central American Studies and American Indian Studies Cultural Center.

On-campus resources such as the Pride Center, DREAM Center, and the Oasis Wellness Center were tabling at the event, which provided students with information.

Local organizations Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural and Tutcint, a non-profit youth empowerment program, table at the “Native American Welcome” on Sept. 20, 2023, in Northridge, Calif. (Jesse Illanes)

Local resources were also present in organizations such as Pacoima Beautiful, a local environmentalist group striving to eliminate pollution and provide field trips for historical indigenous landmarks in the community. Tutcint (pronounced “two-cheant”), another organization, is a nonprofit youth empowerment program that seeks to provide leadership mentoring, cultural classes and tutoring for kids in grades six to 12.

“As an organizer of the event, it is important to uplift the voices we have on campus,” said Alesha Claveria, an assistant professor of American Indian studies.

Students and faculty engaging with Kalani Heinz’s presentation on the history of Indigenous Hawaiian peoples on Sept. 20, 2023, in Northridge, Calif. (Jesse Illanes)

Kalani Heinz, another assistant professor of the American Indian studies program, delivered a presentation on the history of Indigenous Hawaiian people and the recent Maui wildfires.

Events such as the AISA welcome event allow clubs to gain exposure with students, but also serve as a reminder of the strong Native American population on campus.

“It means visibility, representation and understanding that we’re still here; it means a lot more than, ‘Oh, just come join our club,’” AISA Vice President Janeth Zepeda said. “People don’t even know that Native American folks are still around, they think that we are all dead or all the way in Oklahoma.”

AISA will host their 38th Annual Powwow on Nov. 25, which will feature local dancers and vendors. The location is yet to be announced.
