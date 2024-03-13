CSU students successful in push to unionize

Gallery • 3 Photos Brenda Larin IT help student assistant Ethan Vue working at the IT desk located on the first floor of the CSUN University Library on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Northridge, Calif.

In the absence of a union to advocate for the rights and interests of students, California State University students organized themselves under the banner of the California State University Employees Union and voted to unionize about a month ago.

The union is putting forward a set of requests to improve employment conditions. These include proposals for potential increases in working hours, adjustments to wages reflective of job responsibilities, holiday pay, access to parking benefits to address transportation needs, the introduction of paid sick leave to support employee health, and other potential benefits to improve overall work-life quality.

Out of 7,252 electronic ballots cast, 97% of student assistants voted to join the CSUEU. The union aims to address long-standing grievances and improve working conditions, focusing on fair compensation that accurately reflects their contributions.

According to the CSUEU’s recent press release, the unionization marks a significant milestone in the landscape of undergraduate student workers’ unions. As one of the nation’s largest collections of undergraduate student workers, CSUEU’s recent unionization is a notable development for student activists nationwide.

Fatima Gutierrez, a CSUN student assistant, stated that she hopes every student worker will get a voice in future decisions that affect them.

“I expect that every student’s opinion is taken into account when creating the contract for our union.”

With the election results, members of the CSUEU hope for improvements in working conditions, support systems and recognition of student assistants’ contributions.

As per the CSUEU contract, union membership offers several benefits, such as the ability to vote on negotiated salary and benefits, representation in State Personnel Board disciplinary proceedings, and advocacy before state boards and commissions.

Other benefits include eligibility to run for union local or state positions, access to discounted life insurance, disability insurance, and various other plans, among other advantages.

As a result of the union’s efforts, there will also be a minimum 3% salary increase for student assistants.