Letter From Editor

Valeria Yanez-Manjarrez, Print Editor
September 30, 2024
Valeria Yanez- Print Editor

Dear Sundial readers,

This second issue of Sundial’s magazine highlights Hispanic Heritage Month. From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 is a time to celebrate and recognize the rich cultural contributions, history and achievements of Hispanic and Latino communities in the United States. This month-long celebration honors a diverse culture that shaped the nation’s
 identity. It serves as an important reminder of the resilience and influence of
 Hispanic Americans, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of their role in the country’s cultural and social fabric.

In the following pages we have captured CSUN’s own Hispanic culture by featuring groups and organizations that bring Latino traditions to life. By highlighting their stories and contributions, Hispanic Heritage Month not only pays tribute to past achievements but also inspires future generations to continue building on this
 legacy of excellence and innovation.

As a first-generation college student, I’m breaking the barriers that my parents couldn’t. I have taken it upon myself to make my parents’ hard work pay off by gaining a higher education and becoming part of a community of first-generation college students who worked hard to get this far. I would like for us to not only appreciate our culture but appreciate our accomplishments as well. 

We take pride in sharing our campus inclusivity and showing off the diversity of clubs and organizations that contribute to Hispanic culture. I encourage our readers to take their  time to  join us in this celebration. I hope you find this second issue of the 2024-25 school year relatable and that you enjoy reading it as much as we enjoyed creating it. 

