Women’s Golf Clinch first Tournament win since 2014

The women’s golf team won its first team tournament title since 2014 this past monday at the Eagle Invitational at Circling Raven Golf Course.

The Matadors won the tournament by three shots and the only team to finish under par. The team was led by freshman Ariya Soldwisch who tied for first with Montana State’s Lauren Greeny at 6-under 138. Soldwisch finished the tournament at 6-under 138 with four birdies, 13 pars and one bogey in the first round.

The tournament was originally scheduled for 54 holes but Sunday’s opening round was canceled due to pin placements, limiting the event to 36 holes.

CSUN, who set a new program record for a 36-hole tournament, finished the competition at 1-under 575. The record triumphs the previous record of 591 that was set in 2009 at the Cal Poly Invitational.

CSUN finished first as did North Dakota State and Seattle University who finished second and third, respectively.

Head coach Michelle Winkler spoke on Go Matadors on the tournament win and the efforts her team made to clinch the victory.

“Words cannot describe the elation we have felt from this tournament,” she said. “Our team theme this year is “overcoming fear,” and they did just that. They overcame a huge mental barrier by not only staying aggressive but also not focusing on the end result. We knew this day was coming now that we’ve arrived, all I can say is “WATCH OUT!”

After the first tournament win in a decade, the Matadors will return to the green on Oct. 7th with a trip to Portage, Michigan at the WMU Bronco Fall Classic at the Moors Golf Course.