How to Keep Your Bikes, Scooters and Boards Secure Amidst a Trend of Thefts on Campus

Between Sunday, August 25, and Thursday, August 29, five bicycles and one electric scooter were stolen on campus. Some students have begun posting to Reddit to share their experiences with others and voice their frustrations as this trend goes on.

“It’s typically a crowded bike rack because there’s good shade over there throughout the day. Normally, I would park my bike in front of Cypress Hall… When I walked out to the bike rack, I didn’t see my bike, which was odd. I thought at first, maybe I misremembered,” explained Reddit user stozygminor, a Music Industry Studies major who preferred to stay anonymous.

“When I got close to the bike rack, I saw a U-Lock and a broken chain lock, and then I saw my lock. All of them were just cut. I knew at this point that I had my bike stolen.”

They filed a claim with the campus police soon after the theft occurred. The user voiced their frustrations with this situation, explaining that their bike was their main form of transportation.

”I would suggest students to have multiple locks [on] their bikes and reduce the likelihood of it being stolen.”

Another user, ArcaidenAsked, explained that their roommate had his bike stolen at the dorms on campus. “He made a police report and didn’t hear back. It’s best to just keep it in your room.”

The thefts occurred at Parking Structure G6, Bookstein Hall, Redwood Hall, University Park Apartments and the University Village Apartments. Amidst the trend this semester, the California State University, Northridge Department of Police Services wants to remind students and faculty to ensure their property is kept safe and secure.

Speaking with Deputy Chief Mark Benavidez of the CSUN Police Department, he explained that trends like these unfortunately aren’t out of the ordinary across the semester.

“Last semester we experienced multiple individuals stealing bicycles and electric scooters from our students. DPS was able to respond with a multi-dimensional approach that included campus awareness of the thefts, increased patrols of storage locations, and directed enforcement operations by our Investigations unit.” Campus police were able to make some arrests along with recovering stolen bicycles and scooters.

He went on to detail that, “We were able to detect an electric scooter theft in progress in the Housing area. DPS officers were quick to respond and were able to arrest an individual who also had arrest warrants.”

Deputy Chief Benavidez continued, highlighting the tips he recently gave his daughter as she began her college experience on campus.

“My advice to her was to buy a quality U-type lock to secure her scooter; ensure she was locking it in a place with good lighting & in a place where security cameras may be around; and to make note of her scooter’s serial number in case it’s stolen. I also suggested she place on her scooter a tracking device that she can pair with her smartphone. Although a tracking device does not guarantee her scooter’s return, it will help increase the chances of recovery.”

Benavidez also stressed the importance of reporting crimes as they happen, as campus police are constantly monitoring and patrolling around campus for early prevention of these thefts.

“A majority of the time, DPS officers are placed in an advantageous position to apprehend individuals and recover our students’ bicycles and scooters when we are immediately contacted at the time a theft is occurring!”

“We have found that individuals are either using bolt cutters or electric grinders—small devices with a circular cutting blade—to get through locking devices,” said Benavidez.

“If our campus community sees individuals cutting a lock with these types of devices, please contact us immediately at 818-677-2111 or 9-1-1. Our Deaf and Hard of Hearing campus community members can report using Text-to-911 (enter the numerals 911 in the “to” section, and text the message you want to send to DPS).”

To better protect students’ property, those with bikes are urged to utilize the Matador Bicycle Compound, a free enclosed compound with card access and CCTV security available to all CSUN students, faculty, and staff. These spaces are located on the 1st levels of the B3, B5, G3 & G6 structures and near UPA 15.

Campus police also suggest students register their bikes and scooters with the department, as this free service helps improve the chances of return in the case of loss or theft. If interested, call or visit the Department of Police Services to register. Utilizing these tips from Deputy Benavidez, students should have some more peace of mind on campus, focusing their mental efforts on what they care about most—classes, obviously.

If you have been a victim or have any information regarding these crimes, please call the CSUN PD Investigations Unit at: (818) 677-3996 or (818) 677-3826.