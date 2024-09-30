Deep Roots and Vibrant Steps

Each swirl of a vibrant skirt and rhythmic steps of the feet by Ballet Folklórico Aztlán de CSUN carries the weight of centuries old traditions, forging a connection to indigenous and Mexican heritage while sharing the Hispanic culture with the community.

Ballet Folklórico Aztlán de CSUN is a student dance organization whose focus is educating the community about Chicano/a, Mexican, and Mesoamerican history and culture through colorful dances from different regions of Mexico.

BFA de CSUN was created during the Chicano Movement in 1968. The Chicano community in San Fernando Valley State College was asking for civil rights, historical representation, inclusion, student organizations and cultural representation. This movement brought forward Chicano studies classes, Ballet Folkiroco, Mariachi club, theater and is deep rooted into the history of CSUN.

Before San Fernando Valley State College became CSUN, the college enrollment lacked diversity. Out of the 15,600 student population, only 23 were black students and 11 were Latinx students.

Diana Cabral, advisor and dance choreographer, has been working with BFA de CSUN since 2002. She uses her teachings to help members understand the deeper historical and cultural significance behind each movement.

“The way you are learning about culture through Ballet Folklórico is we discuss, we talk about, we explain, what they are learning, where it’s from and the significance of what we’re wearing, and it could be deeper than that, how it’s connected to ancient dances, indigenism. There are songs we dance that are a lot more inspired from indigenous instruments and foot work,” said Cabral.

Members of BFA de CSUN echo this sentiment. For many, it’s an opportunity to connect with their roots and honor the traditions of their ancestors while introducing these practices to new audiences.

“Performing in general, it just makes me feel happy and kinda proud of where I am from and I think it shows. We do “gritos”, which is like a shout or scream and that comes out of the emotion you feel while you’re dancing and releasing the energy that you have while you’re dancing.” said Jasmine Garcia, historian of BFA de CSUN.

BFA de CSUN dancers feel the connection to their culture and heritage when they dance and feel this moment to express their enjoyment and pride.

Through dances and performances, BFA de CSUN is preserving and honoring the culture of the Mexican community. The “vestuário” or garments, the dyes, the colors, shoes, instruments and steps are pieces of Mexican culture and history. There is symbolism in every aspect of the performances.

BFA de CSUN welcomes anyone who is interested, anyone with any level of dance experience and interest in the art are encouraged to join. The dancers consist of students and community members who come to practice on Fridays and Saturdays every week.





