BREAKING: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in vehicle collision

A police pursuit ended in a crash on the corner of Lindley Avenue and Halsted Street at 10:35 a.m. this morning as students were arriving on campus.

According to the authorities, the suspect – a Latino man wearing a blue sweater and black shorts – was driving a stolen Black Cadillac Escalade with another woman who was apprehended after she got out of the vehicle in Granada Hills. The suspect then continued the pursuit westbound into Northridge and collided with a Silver Ford Focus driving down Lindley Ave.

The suspect then fled on foot and barricaded himself in Matador Hall, where he was apprehended by the LAPD.

The driver of the Ford Focus, now identified as Bea Barros, was alert and transported to Northridge Medical Center after sustaining an injury to her left leg from the crash, but has since been discharged from the hospital.

The suspect had lost other police vehicles in the pursuit and was driving at a speed of over 100 miles, as estimated by Officer Michael Amado of the Devonshire division.

“The leading cars were left probably about two miles back.” Amado said, “I just happened to be around the corner when I saw him drive by me and the airship was above, the airship directed me so I started following but he was going too fast.”

According to a CSUN student who witnessed the crash, Jonathan Macmillan, the Grey Ford Focus was turning left off of Halsted St. onto Lindley Ave., when the stolen vehicle crashed into Barros and sent her car into a fire hydrant, which ended up breaking the fire hydrant off the pavement and causing water to flood out.

The water main was eventually shut off by the Department of Water and Power at approximately 11:25am, almost an hour after the crash.

At the site of the crash, there were vape pens and a New Amsterdam Vodka bottle, though authorities are not certain whether the suspect was intoxicated at this time.