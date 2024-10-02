Men’s Basketball release 2024-25 Schedule

With the season just over a month away the men’s basketball team released the 2024-25 schedule which features an early season test with USC and a Thanksgiving road trip in Montana.

After going 19-15 overall and 9-11 in conference play last season, Newman and the Matadors are set for 31 games this season with 13 of those being at home in the Premier America Credit Union Arena. Eight of the teams CSUN are facing on the schedule are coming off winning records the previous year.

The Matadors will open the 2024-25 season with a trip to New York facing St. Bonaventure on the 4th and Le Moyne University on the 6th. before coming back to Northridge for the home opener hosting Nobel University on Nov. 13th

Shortly after CSUN will then travel for a thanksgiving road trip to Missoula, Montana for a multi-team tournament where they will face the likes of Utah Tech, Denver University, Montana University and Montana State.

UC Riverside then come into Northridge for the Big West opener on Thursday, Dec 5th and visit to Cal Poly on the 7th.

The Matadors will then conclude the non-conference portion of the year with a matchup against the Trojans on Dec. 18th at the Galen Center which is set to be a must-see game.

In an interview with the Sundial, head coach Andy Newman spoke on the preseason schedule and the goals for the new season.

“The preseason schedule is a tough one,” Newman said. “We’re going to get a really good test, as we take that onto the Big West Conference. I think we have a good team and we’re really talented. My expectation is we perform really well this year and compete for a Big West Championship.”

The Matadors will finish the season with three out of the last four games of the year at home in with Hawaii visiting for the home finale to round out the year.