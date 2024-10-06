Beats, bars and wisdom: Hip-Hop icons take the stage at CSUN

On Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., the CSUN Music Entertainment Student Association (MESA) hosted the “Hip-Hop Music Panel: Chris “The Glove” Taylor, which was a discussion of the current state of hip-hop, including the past, present, and future. The event, moderated by artist Augie Ray, featured panelists Chris “The Glove” Taylor, DJ and entrepreneur “Scetch,” Hannah Got Raps, and Javad Day. The event was free, open to the public, and held at Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall.

The panel offered insightful perspectives on the hip-hop music industry, and gave attendees advice on finding their voice and place in a market that often feels oversaturated and intimidating. Each panelist shared valuable information and personal stories with the audience.

“Art and creativity always has value, so what I’m hoping that happens is regardless of what I’m feeling about the music, is that this generation and future generations really tap into understanding the power of economics, ownership, publishing; and publishing and ownership can start with your first song,” said Scetch.

Scetch explained that modern creators should learn from the past and have better plans for their music careers. He advised young artists to turn this knowledge into a successful, profitable platform, free from the errors of older generations.

“All these rappers, De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest, that got taken advantage of, why aren’t they sharing information and writing a book so that you guys have the blueprint?” said Scetch. “So in the absence of what they didn’t do, start your own blueprint now. Share with one another, right, they have these money glitches–start a music and entertainment and business glitch in a good way so that you guys don’t have to go through what they went through.”

Another panelist, producer and musical director Javad Day, emphasized persistence as they key for new artists. He noted that continuously releasing music that resonates with the artist is what leads to success. Artists were encouraged to remain authentic in their work, allowing access to develop naturally over time.

“Sometimes you might not get the commercial response that you might want, but if it’s just forty people that love what you’re doing, you keep doing that. Because eventually if it’s hot, everybody’s going to like it,” said Day. “Be patient, you know, find what you like and fall in love with that.”

A major highlight of the panel was Scetch’s story about working to introduce music as a professional pathway for students in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). After three years of the district declining his proposals, Scetch kept pushing, and eventually his determination paid off. When the former superintendent retired, Scetch finally received approval for his initiative.

“During the pandemic, I got my teaching credentials because I wanted to write policy. I co-authored a policy, it took a year and a half to get approved… in 2021 they added Hip-Hop to the California Arts Education framework, which means now they recognize Hip-Hop as an education art form in schools,” said Scetch.

After the event, attendees were invited to enjoy free tacos from the Epic Tacos food truck, which was stationed on campus.

The panel was a success for CSUN MESA, providing attendees with valuable insights into the current state of the hip-hop industry. Each panelist shared powerful stories that inspired all who attended. Hopefully, students will get another opportunity to hear these artists speak again on campus.

“Make what you like and have people fall in love with what you like,” said Scetch. “Otherwise, you’ll spend the rest of your lives chasing the interests of others.”

For those interested in attending CSUN MESA’s events, their Instagram page provides updates on upcoming events and opportunities within the music industry.