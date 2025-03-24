The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Fostering Creativity With CSUN’s Game Development Club

Jesse Illanes, Culture Editor
March 24, 2025
Jesse Illanes
The CSUN Game Development Club, with its officers and various club members, gathering for their second club meeting of the Spring 2025 semester.

As club members and officers gathered for their second-semester meeting, they began with an icebreaker activity. They loaded a game called “Guess The Game,” in which participants tried to identify a video game based only on screenshots and a few hints. It took a room full of gaming enthusiasts a while to arrive at the correct answer finally.

Events are just one of the many ways that members of the CSUN Game Development Club (GDC) bond with each other. Members share their passion for gaming by developing games or being around people who share their favorite gaming hobby.

An “emoji” depicting “love” representing the CSUN Game Development Club. (Artist – Max Ornelas)

The CSUN GDC is an interdisciplinary club, and people majoring in computer science, music and CTVA are currently part of it. Lead Artist, Max Ornelas, discusses this diversity further as the club is “mostly women and queer run” at the moment and welcomes any major at any skill level.

The club’s current president, Julia Gomez, has been a computer science major since 2022. Before joining the club, Gomez mentioned that her game development experience was “minimal at best.” Since then, she has grown a lot in the club.

“I have successfully created game projects on my thanks to the resources that the club offers to help students get started in their game development journey,” said Gomez.

In fall 2024, they hosted a horror-themed “Game Jam,” where multiple universities’ GDCs gathered to create a quick and ready game. Of the 23 submissions from eight universities, “Wild Ostrich Chase,” from a mainly CSUN team, won the entire Game Jam.

The club has also hosted workshops, sometimes featuring industry professionals, to help students understand the gaming industry. The club looks forward to helping anyone interested in the industry, whether coding, making art, modeling or gaming marketing. The CSUN GDC is here for anyone wanting to break into it.

Ornelas remarked on the importance of the club when they said, “We do our best to connect students with industry professionals that can give them an insight on what it would be like to work in the field. It’s a really fun experience and I can’t recommend it enough!”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Business meets creativity at CSUN's Crochet Club
Business meets creativity at CSUN's Crochet Club
Clay, Heart and Vision: Lucy Kindseth’s Ceramic World
Clay, Heart and Vision: Lucy Kindseth’s Ceramic World
Art Education Club President Melissa Termini holding the club mascot "Arty Apple."
Creating Art with The Art Education Club
Haechan and Jungwoo of K-pop group NCT 127 perform on stage during their tour stop at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
NCT 127’s exciting ‘NEO CITY - THE MOMENTUM’ tour reaches finale in LA
From left Jason Steele (Mercutio), Alexa Lara (Benvolio), Daisy Acosta (Lady Montague), Emily Gomez (Princess of Verona), Thomas Cargin (Romeo), Sam Drake (Friar Laurence), and Liz Peralejo (Nan)
Shakespeare with a twist: CSUN’s hip take on Romeo & Juliet
Photo Courtesy of Mark Seliger and the Soraya.
Twyla Tharp and company celebrate 60 years at The Soraya
More in Culture
Multifaceted artist and producer Terrace Martin reflects on his musical journey on Feb. 24 at the Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall in Northridge, Calif. Martin's panel was a part of the Black Excellence in Music Series hosted by CSUN's Music Department.
A journey through jazz with Grammy-nominated Terrace Martin
Leah Kohn playing the bassoon on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30pm at the Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall.
CSUN Faculty Leah Kohn showcases her musical craft
Alwayne "Kofi" Spencer speaks to students about his life and career in Northridge, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.
Alumnus heals mental health issues through music therapy
From left, Zombie Flower members Mary Grace, Angel Siberian, Boba Fierro Ryan Watson celebrate after securing first place at the Punk Rock at CSUN's Battle of the Bands at Pop Studios in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
Punk Rock at CSUN hosts a Battle of the Bands showcasing local talent
SNL 50 ads featured in New York's Times Square on Feb. 14, 2025.
Review: Live From New York, SNL50’s Star Power Saved the Special
John Samuels, Colin Miller, MJ Lenderman, and Landon George playing "Wristwatch" at the Fonda Theater on February 13, 2025.
Review: MJ Lenderman’s beer & shot combo at The Fonda
More in Featured
Letter from the Editors
Letter from the Editors
Media Querencia
Media Querencia
Members of Salsa Libre at one of their perfomances in 2024.
Dancing with passion while building a community
Dr. Sheila Steinberg shakes hands with California State Senator Henry Stern on stage at the "Wildfire Career & Networking Panel" at CSUN in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, March 7, 2025.
Wildfire professionals encourage agricultural and geographical career paths through panel
Jewelry hand-made and sold by Wuchan Davis
Wuchun Jewelry blends art and identity
CSUN VOVE artist sofistolethemoon is a second generation American and uses her Cuban roots to influence her music, in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 21, 2025.
Sofistolethemoon finds self-healing through music