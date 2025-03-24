The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Sofistolethemoon finds self-healing through music

Molly Schwartz, Contributor
March 24, 2025
Michael Jesus Moreno
CSUN VOVE artist sofistolethemoon is a second generation American and uses her Cuban roots to influence her music, in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 21, 2025.

Her presence was undeniably authentic when 19-year-old Sofia Guerra, or Sofi, sat down wearing a flowing green dress, black Mary Janes and striped socks. A large peace sign necklace dangled from her neck. Guerra’s captivating presence carries into her music, where her lyrics and guitar strings pull listeners into her world.

CSUN Vove artist sofistolethemoon loves her time outdoors as it gives her some inspiration to write her music, in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 21, 2025. (Michael Jesus Moreno)

Majoring in String Performance and emphasizing violin, Guerra performs outside the classroom under the moniker “sofistolethemoon” and is an artist with VOVE, CSUN’s student-run record label.

A first-generation Cuban American, Guerra comes from a Cuban family of musicians, including her father, a classical composer. At five years old, she began playing piano, later switching to violin, and was the concertmaster of her high school orchestra.

“My dad said that I could read this encyclopedia and identify what instruments were before I could talk,” Guerra said.

She began writing poetry to cope with sadness and personal struggles, especially during quarantine, eventually deciding to integrate music and songwriting.

“When I started writing about my experiences in a way that was kind of covert and metaphorical, it started to make me feel a little bit less heavy,” Guerra said.

CSUN VOVE artist sofistolethemoon stands inside of a bush next to an orange tree at the Orange Grove in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 21, 2025. (Michael Jesus Moreno)

Guerra discovered VOVE on a flyer advertising a songwriting workshop while walking through campus. The budding musician shared her song, which led her to sign with VOVE. Since joining, she has performed at several of their events and finds performing her music live vulnerable.
“I get anxious before shows, but once I start playing, I remember why I’m doing it. It’s not about trying to be someone — it’s about expressing what I feel,” Guerra said.

She is currently recording her debut album, “What the Walls Have Heard,” at Stagg Street Studios, where the Beach Boys have recorded.

“Some of the songs – I wrote just to vent about certain experiences, while others are more like a comfort to myself,” she explains. One of those deeply personal tracks is “Mija,” a song written in Spanish, framed as a letter from her mother offering reassurance.

The songs are deeply personal, reflecting her experiences and emotions through a mix of eerie yet comforting melodies. Clarisse Cortez, a fan and friend of Guerra’s, said “Heart-Shaped Spill,” left a lasting impression on them.

“My interpretation of that song is loving someone so much but not getting that love back. It’s not reciprocated, and the person isn’t the best for you, but you just want more of them,” Cortez explains. “The way she translates that feeling into music is just so masterful.”

