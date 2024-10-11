The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Women’s Golf Clinch Back-to-Back Tournament Wins

Ryan Romero, Sports Editor
October 11, 2024
CSUN Athletics
Ariya Soldwisch tees off in the Eagle Invitational at Circling Raven Golf Course.

After securing their first tournament win at the Eagle Invitational in September, women’s golf captured their second straight tournament win at the WMU Bronco Fall Classic.

After three rounds with a score of 924, CSUN would defeat the Ohio Bobcats by five shots and host Western Michigan by six to clinch the victory.

The back-to-back tournament wins mark the first time the Matadors have won multiple events in the same season since 2009. The tournament win also gives CSUN its first consecutive tournament wins in the history of the program after following their victory at the Eagle Invitational earlier in september.

Sophomore Grace Piar led the Matadors and picked up her first win since 2023 after becoming the individual champion in the tournament. Piar had two birdies and 11 pars in the final round and would finish the tournament at 5-over 221 to lead all competitors.

And after an impressive first-place finish at the Eagle Invitational, freshman Ariya Soldwisch would finish tied for ninth at 17-over 233 for a top-tenth finish in the competition.

Head coach Michelle Winkler spoke on Go Matadors on the back-to-back tournament wins.

To win two in a row both as a team as well as individually is just incredible,” she said. “Our final holes, holes 15-18, were a true test of golf. We knew the tournament would come down to those holes, and luckily we kept our heads and got the job done. I’ve never seen the leaderboard change that much at the end! We are definitely in a positive headspace going into our next tournament – Let’s go get another one!”

CSUN will return to the green on Oct. 19th as the Matadors are set to travel to Pennsylvania for the Lehigh Invitational hosted by Lehigh University.

