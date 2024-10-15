The San Fernando Valley lowrider community shows their pride at La Pachanga

The B3 parking lot turned into a lowrider car show with a DJ playing cumbia, baile folklórico, food trucks and even a special performance of pop and lock it. Owners of lowriders were able to display them for people to see. From blue, red and black lowriders, they all had an array of different styles and accessories that made them all unique.

“La Pachanga” was a free event that took place on Oct 12, giving lowrider owners a chance to showcase their custom cars. The event featured vehicles in a variety of colors, styles and designs for attendees to admire.

“It’s a passion that has no price,” said Joe Gonzalez, owner of a 1941 Chevy called “Mr. Bob.”

Gonzalez is a member of the San Fernando Valley chapter of Old Memories, a lowrider community which was established in 1988. There are chapters located across California, Texas, Australia and even Japan, dedicated to preserving the culture by organizing events and working together.

Gonzalez had a total of three cars in the event and although he has spent a lot of money into the cars.

“I have a lot of memories with my car from turning them on, them not working, buying new parts, getting frustrated, battling with the parts and wasting a lot of money but it was all worth it,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez emphasized the importance of hosting these events in Los Angeles to celebrate tradition and heritage.

“Having these events here is important because we have to have our tradition here in L.A., we must never forget our roots. We must be happy from where we come from, the pride of being Latino,” said Gonzalez.

Arthur Monarque also shared the same sentiment of the importance of these events saying, “Lowriders have always been a tradition. We used to be stereotyped as bad people for driving lowriders but now we are recognized all around the world.”

Monarque has also spent time and money modifying and designing his yellow truck, which he owned since 1977.

“You couldn’t afford a brand new car in the old days so you bought an old one and then fixed it up. You fix it up with your own individual taste,” said Monarque.

Monarque’s trucks feature many custom elements, but one consistent detail his truck has are hearts. From customized heart rims to the exhaust and interior, the hearts represent his three daughters.

“This was supposed to be my daughter’s car but she passed away. That’s why there are three hearts in the interior because they are for my daughters,” Monarque said.

Lowriders carry memories, communities and reflect a rich history behind them. Both Gonzalez and Monarque hope to see these events continue at CSUN and across Los Angeles to educate and reconnect people with their roots.

“Lowriders are important to the Latino community because it brings back memories. It brings our heritage, the pride of being Latino,” said Gonzalez, following up with, “Let’s stay united, Latinos united and never defeated.”