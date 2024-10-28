The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Men’s Volleyball release 2025 schedule

Ryan Romero, Sports Editor
October 28, 2024
Ryan Romero
CSUN Men’s Volleyball Schedule via GoMatadors/Athletic Department

After going 13-16 overall and 3-7 in Big West conference play last season, CSUN men’s volleyball released the 2025 schedule featuring a series of must see matchups.

The Matadors open the year with 28 games on their schedule with the season set to begin on Jan. 9th with the annual UCSB Invitational.

CSUN returns to Northridge for their home-opener on Jan. 17th with Purdue Fort-Wayne coming into town to take on the Matadors.

Along with the 28 games scheduled, 10 will be played at the Premier America Credit Union Arena. And along with those 10, two will feature last season’s NCAA men’s volleyball champions in UCLA and then 11-ranked USC.

As for UCLA, the Bruins are coming off a dominant season where they defeated Long Beach St. in four sets for the NCAA title.

The Matadors are scheduled to host the Bruins and Trojans at home in Northridge in January on the 22nd and 24th, respectively. The last season the Matadors had matchups with both UCLA and USC in the same season was back in 2023 when CSUN also hosted both teams in back-to-back home games that resulted in losses.

Head coach Theo Edwards spoke to Go Matadors on the match-ups with both UCLA and USC and what it means for his team to get that experience with top teams.

“Having teams like UCLA and USC return to Northridge is a great opportunity for our fan base to see high-level volleyball and for our guys to play great volleyball teams like that at home,” said Edwards.

Last season CSUN upset the then 11th-ranked Trojans at USC in five sets in a non-conference matchup that was led by the likes of Kyle Hobus and Jalen Phillips. The Matadors will look to repeat that win with USC hoping to flip the script from last year.

Conference play for the Matadors is set to kickoff on Mar. 5th with NCAA championship runner-ups Long Beach St. visiting Northridge. CSUN will also feature a home-and-home series against Hawaii with the first game starting in Apr. 4th.

The series will be a rematch of last season’s Big West semifinals after the Rainbow Warriors defeated the Matadors in four sets.

CSUN looks to round out the year with a roadtrip to UC San Diego and UC Irvine on Apr, 12th and 17th, respectively. And the final game of the year will be a home match against visiting UC Irvine on the 19th.

The 2025 Outrigger Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship will be at SimpliFi Arena yet again in Hawaii which will be the sixth time in seven years. The tournament is scheduled for Apr. 24th and is set to finish on the 26th.

