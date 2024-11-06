The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Turning a new leaf: Freshman plant trees on Manzanita Lawn

Quinn Alexander, Editor in Chief
November 6, 2024

Freshman gathered together in Manzanita Lawn as part of a community based learning in partnership with CSUN Sustainability to plant 10 new trees, facing 37 mph winds at 10 a.m.

Today was the last UNIV 100 section to participate in the urban forestry module, which resulted in a total of 50 trees being planted across the campus.

Aspen Coty, Sustainability and Zero Waste Coordinator within Energy and Sustainability, oversaw the collaboration with University 100 classes that chose to participate in an urban forestry module.

“We have the students out, they learn about trees, they learn about Tree Campus, they learn about grounds, and then they come out and help us plant them,” said Coty.

The CSUN Sustainability website states the school has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree Campus for 10 years beginning in February 2015. In order to maintain accreditation, Coty says the school has to meet standards each year such as the number of trees on campus and how they are managed.

“I work with our grounds team very closely, they’re obviously the ones that maintain our trees and all of our landscaping,” said Coty. “We work with them to go and find locations like this that are kind of sparse of trees and shade, which is a big part of Urban forestry.”

The grounds crew pre-dug the holes to make it easier for the students to plant the trees. “We have 30-something grounds workers for 350 acres, so it’s super efficient to have 25 students to come out and help us backfill the dirt,” said Coty.

CSUN Sustainability’s next tree planting event will be in April for Earth Month which will be open to the community.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Photo courtesy of Matt Baram.
Hillel 818 Associate Director dies after six year battle with cancer
Students wait in line to cast their ballot outside Redwood Hall, Northridge, California on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Big Party, big impact: Students mobilize for Presidential Election Day
The Sundial's coverage of the 2024 Election.
LIVE: ELECTION 2024
Ly Xinzhen Zhangsun (Lydia Xz Brown), attorney, disability rights activist, and founder of The Autistic People of Color Fund, speaks about intersectionality, social justice, and disability rights at Nordhoff Hall on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN launches disability studies minor with a keynote address by Lydia X.Z. Brown
Diwali 2024: How CSUN Students Can Celebrate The Festival of Lights
Diwali 2024: How CSUN Students Can Celebrate The Festival of Lights
Photo courtesy of M.E.Ch.A de CSUN on instagram @mecha.de.csun
Miccaihuitl: A night of altars, music and ancestral honor at CSUN