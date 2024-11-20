Coach Victor Talks Women’s Tennis Fall Season

With the fall season coming to a close, the women’s tennis program has their sights set on one prize, a conference title.

After a positive weekend of play at the CSUN Fall Invitational that saw nearly 20 victories spread across singles and doubles play combined, the program has the tools to achieve their goals in the spring season.

But head coach Gary Victor has noted that the Invitational and fall season haven’t been easy.

In an invitational that saw CSUN host seven different programs over the course of three days. Victor noted how the invitational is a testament to the year his program has had and how it’s been an uphill climb for the team as they’ve battled adversity and injuries throughout the year.

“We have a very deep and motivated team, and we’ve been fighting through some injuries,” Victor said. “We had about half of the team available to play this weekend but those that played played really well. Were highly motivated. We’re tough under pressure, which is really one of the biggest things we’re working on.”

Despite the injuries, the team has achieved feats they can be proud of. In October during the ITA Regionals both Angela Ho and Yuliia Zhytelna defeated USC in the round of 16 in doubles play, a huge win for the program.

Facing a No. 44 ranked USC Parker Fry and Maia Sung, CSUN would win 8-3 to advance to the quarterfinals and match them up against ranked Pepperdine in Savannah Broadus and Vivian Yang.

Despite falling in the quarterfinals to the Pepperdine pair, the Matadors still battled as they lost a tight contest in a 8-6 decision that left Victor impressed with the skills his players displayed and the adversity they overcame.

“That was a big win for our program, for Yuliia and Angela to win that and reach the quarters,” Victor said. “They really gave us a chance, we had a chance against Pepperdine, who was the top five teams in the nation.”

Victor noted when talking about adversity how one player in particular, Zhytelna, took the next step as an athlete and how she’s stepped up in the program.

“Yuliia is just a fascinating young person. She hasn’t been home since the war in Ukraine started,” Victor said.” Her family has been spread out in various countries. Her parents are still in Ukraine, in Kyiv, sometimes Yuliia comes in, and I could tell something’s off.”

But despite the adversity off the court, Victor stated how she has come a long way from the moment she entered the program into her last spring with the team.

“She’s a leader who plays with her heart on her sleeve all of the time,” Victor said. “She really dedicated herself to being the best student athlete she could be and with the right mentality. She’s a very mentally strong young lady. She’s an outstanding athlete we’re just blessed to have her and we’re going to enjoy having her this one last spring.”

With many top players such as Zhytelna returning to the program in the spring, Victor has the tools to have a successful spring season. But the road to a Big West title may not be all that easy.

Last spring season the team finished the season with a great overall and conference record. But the success of the spring did not carry onto to the conference tournament where the team was hoping to have success.

“We did not, unfortunately, between health and playing level did not peak at the conference tournament,” Victor said. “We set a goal of winning the conference, and we got to take it day by day and not get caught up too much in what it looks like at the end of April.”

As the team prepares for the spring to accomplish the elusive conference title, coach victor left his team with one final message before the winter, “trust your process.”

“Keep building on your goals, and be smart about taking care of your health,” Victor said. “Even though they’re not competing. They’re still practicing whether it’s on their own or in the individuals. But what we told them is trust your process.”