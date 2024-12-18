The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

CSUN Comeback Effort Falls Short Against The Anteaters

Quinn Cisneros, Sports Reporter
January 11, 2025
Marcus Ocampo
CSUN senior Keonte Jones, 7, shoots free throws during the game against UC Riverside at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024

The CSUN men’s basketball team (11-5, 3-2) came into Thursday night boasting a four game winning streak before they took on UC Irvine (14-2, 4-0) at home. That streak was snapped as the team got off to a sluggish start and never fully recovered, as the Anteaters came out of the Premier America Credit Union Arena with a conference win, 77-67.

This game also extended the Matadors losing streak to six games against the Anteaters. CSUN saw their last win vs. UCI in the 2019-2020 season.

As the ball was tipped things got off to a fast start for UCI within the first five minutes of game action, capped off by back to back threes from Anteater guards redshirt freshman Jurian Dixon and graduate Justin Hohn, taking a 15-2 lead.

Multiple turnovers and missed opportunities at the rim were the leading cause for the Matadors slow start. Before the Matadors could even blink they faced a 20 point deficit 11 minutes into the game.

CSUN cut the Anteaters’ lead to as low as 14 points in the first half. UCI was led by sophomore guard Myles Che who recorded 13 first half points, going 3-6 from three point range.

As the first half came to an end the Matadors were staring at a steep hill to climb, with a 17 point deficit, 41-24. The team shot 9-32 from the field, and most importantly 0-5 from three. The team caused 11 turnovers but were unable to capitalize on most of them.

Junior guard Scotty Washington was the offense for the Matadors scoring 11 points and going 5-10 from the field, while grabbing a pair of steals on the defensive end.

UCI shot a modest 42.3% from the field and 40% from three point land, with the teams leading scorer senior center Bent Leuchten having nine points at the half.

The Anteaters’ defense held CSUN’s leading scorer Marcus Adams Jr. to a scoreless first half after having a career high in points of 28 in the teams previous matchup against UC Davis.

At the 7:29 mark of the second half Adams Jr. scored a layup to cut the lead to just 11 points, what ensued was a mini 6-0 run for the Matadors, as the lead for the Anteaters was just five points, 63-58.

With the crowd fully engaged and the Matadors energy at its highest all game, momentum was heavily swinging the Matadors way. CSUN head coach Andy Newman called a timeout to regroup and set adjustments for the final six minutes of the game.

After the timeout, CSUN was gutted by an 8-0 run from the Anteaters, highlighted by a pair of layups from Anteaters redshirt senior forward Devin Tillis.

For the Matadors, Washington finished with 19 points, while senior forward Mahmoud Fofana recorded a double double scoring 10 points, and grabbing 13 rebounds, Adams Jr. was held to just 11 points on 4-12 shooting.

Leading the way for the Anteaters was Leuchten scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds recording a double double of his own on an efficient 11-14 from the field, Hohn finished with 16 points.

Che ended up receiving a second technical foul that saw him get ejected, he finished with 15 points recording just two points in the second half.

The Matadors now switch their focus to their next game on the road as they now face off against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Saturday, Jan 11 at 6 pm.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in CSUN Sports
CSUN guard PJ Fuller (4) looking to make a pass vs. UC Davis on Jan. 4, 2025.
CSUN Tops UC Davis 73-61, Led by Adams Jr.'s Career-High 28 in Statement Win
CSUN forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) going up for a dunk vs. Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 2, 2025.
CSUN Cruises to Convincing Win Over CSUF, Ties School Record for Made Threes
Matador forward Mahmoud Fofana, 11, drives to the basket for a layup while being defended by USC Trojan players at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
USC’s Explosive Second Half Ends CSUN’s Upset Bid in 90-69 Non-Conference Battle
File Photo: Jadyn Nielsen, 2, is forced out at second base after Alexis Chavez (not pictured) makes a hit and runs to first base at the Matador Diamond on Saturday, April 20, 2024 in Northridge, Cali
CSUN Softball Reveals 2025 Schedule, Faces Tough Tests to Open Season
CSUN Women's Volleyball players react to missing a block during a game against Long Beach at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
The Montoya Effect: CSUN Volleyball Sees Progress Under New Leadership
CSUN mens basketball head coach Andy Newman getting interviewed prior to the second half versus UC Santa Barbara on March 13, 2024.
Column: CSUN AD Chin-Farrell’s Bold Moves Revitalize Athletics with Coaching Hire
More in Sports
Women's Tennis Team shot, Photo Courtesy of CSUN Athletics
CSUN Women’s Tennis Unveil 2025 Spring Schedule
The Matador bench celebrates after a made three at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Nov. 27, 2024. The Matadors shot 46 percent from behind the arc.
CSUN suffers a buzzer beater loss to Cal Baptist
The CSUN bench celebrates after scoring against Cal Poly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Women’s Basketball Falls to Cal Poly, Look Ahead to Cal Baptist
CSUN forward Grady Lewis and guard PJ Fuller II getting instructions from assistant coach Scott Cutler vs. Cal Poly on Dec. 7, 2024.
CSUN Goes On The Road, Defeats Cal Poly for First Conference Win In Offensive Thriller
The men's basketball team are off to a strong start as they secure a win at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
CSUN’s Momentum Fades Late In Tough Loss to UCR in Big West Opener
CSUN Women's Water Polo Schedule release via GoMatadors/Athletic Department
CSUN Women’s Water Polo Releases 2025 Season Lineup