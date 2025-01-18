CSUN Busts Out The Brooms Vs. Purdue Fort Wayne In Home Opener

The CSUN men’s volleyball team (4-0) kept their win streak rolling after sweeping the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-1) in their home opener on Jan. 17.

The Matadors are hosting a multi-team event called the Under Armour Challenge at the Premier America Credit Union Arena. The event features CSUN, Lindenwood, Purdue Fort Wayne and UC San Diego facing off in a round-robin format.

PFW swept CSUN in the last meeting between the two teams. CSUN head coach Theo Edwards said they came into this game with the same mentality as any other game.

“The approach is the same as it always is, we’re just looking to get better,” Edwards said.

CSUN came out strong to start the match; however, the ending came down to the last point in the third set to decide if the Mastodons would force a fourth set or if the Matadors would add another win to the column.

The Matadors started the match going back and forth between a three and four point lead over PFW before they rallied to increase their lead to 10.

CSUN took the first set with a score of 25-15.

In the second set, the Matadors got the scoring going again by leading off 3-0. This set was a bit closer, but still CSUN came out on top 25-20, and took the second set to apply pressure heading into the third set.

The Mastodons got comfortable quickly, and before the blink of an eye, they had their first lead of the night three sets in. It was the closest set of the night as there were four lead changes and 13 ties.

The crowd was buzzing with each hit as both teams battled for the lead, and it looked like there could be a fourth set coming.

With the score tied at 25-25, CSUN setter Donovan Constable laid it up for Jalen Phillips to record the game-winning kill and make it his 19th on the night.

CSUN outside hitter Lorenzo Bertozzi said he felt the team was energized to start, but saw themselves slip late.

“We were really fresh, ready to go,” Bertozzi said. “We didn’t know what to expect but we kept pushing throughout the entire set and in the third set I think we let it go a little bit, we took off the gas a bit.”

Phillips, a freshman All-American and an All-Big West freshman team selection in 2024, said PFW were adjusting throughout the game but as the night progressed they found their confidence and were able to put the pressure on the Matadors a bit more near the end of the game.

“This is our house so right out of the gate I felt like we were serving pretty tough and found our rhythm. It took them [PFW] a little bit of time and they eventually started to find themselves,” Edwards said.

CSUN looks to match up against Lindenwood in a Saturday night matchup. The Matadors and UCSD will not face off against each other due to conference rules that prohibit teams from playing during their non-conference schedule.

Edwards said the Lions will be a good preseason test for the Matadors

“I think that the Lindenwood matchup is going to be really tough for us,” Edwards said. “They run a really fast offense.”

CSUN will host Lindenwood at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18.