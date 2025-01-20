The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Roadtrip Recap: CSUN Water Polo, Men’s Volleyball Remain Unbeaten

Emily Maciel, Contributor
January 20, 2025
Claire Geriak
Remaining undefeated, CSUN’s volleyball team celebrate their fourth victory on Jan. 17 at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

The CSUN women’s water polo team kicked off their season at the Beach Invite hosted by Long Beach State. The Matadors lived up to their preseason ranking as the No. 16 team in the country with a pair of wins in their season debut.

Meanwhile, the men’s volleyball team hosted a multi-team event called the Under Armour Challenge, which was highlighted by a breakout performance from a couple of big hitters.

Women’s water polo

CSUN (2-0) opened their season by playing a doubleheader against Cal State Monterey Bay and Azusa Pacific on Jan. 18. The Matadors came into the season with big expectations after winning 18 games last season.

They opened the doubleheader on the right foot with a 17-9 win over CSUMB.

CSUN’s superstar center, Dorottya Telek, scored more than half of the goals scored for the Matadors. Her nine goals tied her school record for most goals scored in a match.

CSUN jumped out to a 5-3 lead, but subsequently saw the Otters go on a 3-1 run to tie the game at six in the second period. With 4:53 left in the first half, a pair of CSUMB’s attackers created offense to break the tie and give the Otters their first lead of the match.

After trading the lead, CSUN eventually took a 9-8 lead into the intermission. The Matadors dominated the third period, scoring five goals without allowing a goal from CSUMB to give them a 14-8 lead into the final period before pulling out the win in their season opener.

In game two of the doubleheader, CSUN faced Azusa Pacific on Jan. 18 and would piece together another big offensive performance in their 16-11 win over the Cougars.

The Matadors led 10-6 at the end of the first half thanks to Telek’s five goals scored. The Cougars held Telek scoreless in the second half and even outscored CSUN in the final period, but it wasn’t enough to catch up. The Matadors ultimately secured the five-point win over APU.

Next Match: CSUN vs. Indiana at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Men’s volleyball

The CSUN men’s volleyball team opened their season up by going 3-0 in the UC Santa Barbara Asics Invitational. However, the Matadors returned home and in the team’s home opener, where they picked up their third sweep of the season as they defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 3-0 on Friday, Jan. 17.

CSUN faced off Lindenwood in the second game of the Under Armour Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 18. After battling early match adversity, the Matadors came out on top 3-1 over the Lions.

The Matadors opened up by taking the first set and looked like they could potentially come away with back-to-back sweeps in the MTE, but a late rally in the second set helped Lindenwood tie the match at one.

The third set played out similarly to the second, but this time it was CSUN with the late rally to take the set 27-25 and gain a 2-1 lead. The Matadors then jumped out to a 20-14 lead in the final set and eventually put the Lions away 25-19.

Next Match: CSUN vs. USC (4-0) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in CSUN Sports
From left, Matadors Lorenzo Bertozzi (No. 2), Joao Favarim (No. 20) and Jalen Phillips (No.18) attempt to block Purdue Fort Wayne's JP Candrian spike over the net on Jan. 17 at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN Busts Out The Brooms Vs. Purdue Fort Wayne In Home Opener
CSUN senior Keonte Jones, 7, shoots free throws during the game against UC Riverside at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024
CSUN Comeback Effort Falls Short Against The Anteaters
CSUN guard PJ Fuller (4) looking to make a pass vs. UC Davis on Jan. 4, 2025.
CSUN Tops UC Davis 73-61, Led by Adams Jr.'s Career-High 28 in Statement Win
CSUN forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) going up for a dunk vs. Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 2, 2025.
CSUN Cruises to Convincing Win Over CSUF, Ties School Record for Made Threes
Matador forward Mahmoud Fofana, 11, drives to the basket for a layup while being defended by USC Trojan players at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
USC’s Explosive Second Half Ends CSUN’s Upset Bid in 90-69 Non-Conference Battle
File Photo: Jadyn Nielsen, 2, is forced out at second base after Alexis Chavez (not pictured) makes a hit and runs to first base at the Matador Diamond on Saturday, April 20, 2024 in Northridge, Cali
CSUN Softball Reveals 2025 Schedule, Faces Tough Tests to Open Season
More in Sports
The CSUN bench celebrates after scoring against Cal Poly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN’s Struggles Continue Against The Rainbow Warriors
Women's Tennis Team shot, Photo Courtesy of CSUN Athletics
CSUN Women’s Tennis Unveil 2025 Spring Schedule
The Matador bench celebrates after a made three at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Nov. 27, 2024. The Matadors shot 46 percent from behind the arc.
CSUN suffers a buzzer beater loss to Cal Baptist
The CSUN bench celebrates after scoring against Cal Poly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Women’s Basketball Falls to Cal Poly, Look Ahead to Cal Baptist
CSUN forward Grady Lewis and guard PJ Fuller II getting instructions from assistant coach Scott Cutler vs. Cal Poly on Dec. 7, 2024.
CSUN Goes On The Road, Defeats Cal Poly for First Conference Win In Offensive Thriller
CSUN Women's Volleyball players react to missing a block during a game against Long Beach at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
The Montoya Effect: CSUN Volleyball Sees Progress Under New Leadership