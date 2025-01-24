Matadors Drop First Game of the Season to No. 6 USC

In their first-ranked matchup of the season, No. 15 CSUN (5-1) hosted the No. 6 USC Trojans (5-0) on Wednesday night at the Premier America Credit Union Arena.

Despite taking the first set of the match, the Matadors fell 3-1 in a close contest that ended their undefeated streak to start the season.

Nonetheless, this has been the best start to a season for CSUN since 2018, where they also went 5-1 through the first six games.

CSUN head coach Theo Edwards said the team’s competitive edge contributed to their hot start.

“I think in general, the team has been working incredibly hard and just making a lot of progress. I think we are a talented group.This group cares a lot and they’re competitive and want to win,” said Edwards.

The first two sets were a back-and-forth contest with 25 ties and six lead changes. Both teams responded anytime their opponent took the lead, with the biggest lead of the sets only being just four points.

CSUN won the first set 25-23, holding off a late comeback from the Trojans, but they lost freshman outside blocker Stilian Delibosov for the remainder of the game to an ankle injury he sustained after he went down hard on a dig attempt.

Edwards confirmed to the Daily Sundial that Delibosov sprained his ankle.

“Stilian sprained his ankle in set one. We’re kind of able to salvage it and figure out a way to pull that set off, and in set two he just couldn’t go anymore,” Edwards said. “I feel like that ended up being the difference.”

The Matadors struggled in the next two sets, trying to recover from Delibosov’s injury, and the Trojans took control of the game.

Playing without Delibosov, the Matadors made the second set a nail-biter for the Trojans, but ultimately dropped the second set 25-23 after rallying from a 15-11 deficit.

USC led for most of the third set, but the home crowd was jumping with excitement after the Matadors clawed their way back from an 8-5 hole and tied the set at 17-17.

Things went from bad to worse for CSUN after dropping back-to-back sets, as the fourth set went convincingly in favor of USC, becoming a 25-13 win for the Trojans.

CSUN’s resilience in tough moments kept themselves and the fans in the game for most of the night. CSUN setter Donovan Constable expressed that the team’s chemistry helped keep the Matadors alive in the match.

“It’s hard to go a whole game being 100%, but that’s why we have five other guys on the court to lean on,” Constable said.

CSUN especially leaned on the offensive production from their veteran hitters, senior Lorenzo Bertozzi and redshirt sophomore Jalen Phillips.

Bertozzi recorded 17 kills, two assists and two block assists, while Phillips put up 19 kills and two service aces. Both players combined for 39 total points in the matchup and Constable also contributed a whopping 42 assists to keep the score tight in the first three sets.

The Matadors hope to learn a lot from Wednesday’s contest in preparation for their next game against the defending champion, No. 3 UCLA Bruins.

“We’ve got to learn to keep our composure, especially in moments like that. When you get your back against the wall you’ve got to be incredibly calm, battle out and stay ready. That’s the lesson from tonight,” Edwards said.

CSUN will face off against the Bruins, Friday Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Premier America Credit Union Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.